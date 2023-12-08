After Keanu Reaves and Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey Makes his Gaming Debut with Exodus; Unveiled at The Game Awards 2023

It is common in mainstream media today to have games feature Hollywood stars. Take the latest blockbuster, Cyberpunk 2077 with Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves. However, this isn’t the first time a major actor has participated in a game. Previously, Emma Stone played a minor role in Sleeping Dogs while Norman Reedus played the protagonist in Death Stranding. Now, Matthew McConaughey is aboard the hype train with Exodus made by Archetype Entertainment which was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Idris Elba’s and Keanu Reeves’s Roles in Cyberpunk 2077

Before we talk about McConaughey’s role in Exodus, we need to go back and see why it makes sense for him to take up such a role. This is not the first time major stars have performed in video games. Previously we had Elliot Page do Beyond: Two Souls while Norman Reedus played the main character in Death Stranding.

Quite recently, Idris Elba played a role in Cyberpunk 2077 as FIA Agent Solomon Reed which was “made especially for him” while Keanu Reeves played Johnny SIlverhand, an enigma that surprised players. Following in their footsteps, we have Matthew McConaughey playing a character in the newest thriller, Exodus. Alright Alright Alright!

Exodus Starring Matthew McConaughey Revealed at The Game Awards 2023

From Archetype Entertainment, an Austin-based company, comes a game that is described as a “narrative-driven sci-fi shooter” featuring humans going up against aliens who appear to possess some sort of powers. They are called The Celestials. In the trailer, we see explorers stumble onto a spaceship that is presumably theirs (the alien race’s)

The game will focus on the effect choices have over decades as it is shown in the trailer due to time dilation. Humanity has left the earth and is looking to build a home against the stars in the galaxy. Matthew McConaughey will be voicing a character in the upcoming game, it is yet to be revealed which one.

The actor came on stage to present the game and to announce his presence in it. We do not have a concrete release date for the game yet but we will as time goes on. Archetype Entertainment did confirm that it is under development and the footage was pre-alpha. We assume it’s going to be released for the next generation consoles i.e. PS5, Xbox X/S, and the PC.