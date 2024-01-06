Adin Ross Spends a Fortune on Himself and Kai Cenat, Leaving Fans Dumbfounded

The Kick streamer Adin Ross recently surprised his friend and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat with birthday gifts. Although the latter’s birthday was on December 16, it is never too late to give a gift to a friend. Ross has unquestionably earned the title of best friend of the year and set a new benchmark by presenting Cenat a Jeep TrackHawk SUV and a Richard Mille Watch.

Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, two controversial yet successful streamers, have been on and off-screen friends for a long time, partnering on various livestreams. They have been extremely supportive of one another throughout their careers. There were rumors of a dispute between them last year. However, the duo quickly rejected such rumors, and the current act is evidence of their strong bond.

Ross appeared on Cenat’s recent Instagram Live and presented him with a watch as a birthday present. That watch left fans dumbfounded, as it was from Richard Mille that cost more than $200,000. This was not the only present the Twitch star received from his streamer friend, who also gifted him a Jeep TrackHawk SUV worth more than $91,000.

Fans appreciated the 23-year-old for giving such lucrative gifts to Kai Cenat. However, some joked about how Adin only gave the latter two presents, knowing Kai Cenat is capable of giving even more lucrative presents. One even advised the Kick streamer to have more friends like Kai.

What did Adin Ross get for himself?

Adin Ross didn’t just spend money on his friend Kai Cenat; he also bought himself a present. He just signed a three-year contract extension with Kick for $200 million. So, this could be an ideal opportunity for him to celebrate by purchasing a $23,000 Louis Vuitton duffel bag. He was excited about showcasing his new purchase to his audience on the recent livestream.

The duffel bag Ross got himself is the “Keepall LED Monogram 50 Black” by the French luxury brand Luis Vuitton. This bag is designed by the American fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh. The highlight of this luxury brand is that it has RGB lighting, which the Kick streamer showcased on his livestream. However, he was a little surprised when fans jokingly called it cringe on the livestream.

Fans were somewhat shocked by the amount of money spent by their favorite Kick streamer recently. They couldn’t believe he’d spend around $23,000 on a bag. It’s hardly unexpected, given his net worth of $50 million, according to CAKnowledge. After signing the new $200 million Kick deal, Ross could be seen buying more of these luxurious items in the future.