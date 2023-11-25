Sneako proves Viral Radio Canada’s gambling risk article accurate revealing all those sponsored streams are staged

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Balinthazy has emerged as one of the most viral live streamers in the industry as of today. Although he is known to be a good IRL and reaction streamer, his fame is mostly achieved by means of controversial behavior, statements, and activities. However, amongst various other controversial statements, a recent post by Sneako on his official Twitter account about gambling could prove to be purposeful.

Sneako recently called out gambling streams, streamers, and sites stating that the jackpots people see on gambling streams are completely fake. According to him every time a streamer loses in a gamble, they are bailed out of the situation, meaning gambling streamers never lose money in real life even though they lose a massive gamble in an online game.

Gambling streams were always kept in check on Twitch. However, they became a trend after Stake launched the Kick live streaming platform. On top of it, big names like AdinDavid Ross, and Felix “xQc” Lengyel signed multi-million dollar contracts as the company used them to advertise their gambling site on stream.

Interestingly, some of these streamers have often promised to quit gambling but could be seen indulging in the habit with massive bets on Stake.com just hours later. Nevertheless, Sneako’s revelation proved that online gambling companies rig the games for streamers where they can win big, and are insured against losing on the site.

Sneako proves viral Radio Canada gambling article right

According to the Radio Canada article about gambling streams and addiction, viewers who tend to be teens and young adults in the majority get attracted to online gambling after witnessing their favorite streamer winning hundreds and thousands and sometimes millions of dollars. It was further stated how the addicted people gamble with all their life’s savings and end up losing all the money.

The article added an example of a person who got attracted to gambling after viewing xQc’s gambling streams. However, even though he believed he could win big like xQc, he gambled most of his savings away and had to declare bankruptcy. Sneako’s statement perfectly correlated with the Radio Canada article proving that gambling streamers win big and lose nothing while regular people, now addicted to gambling because of fake streams rarely win anything and end up ruining their lives over the habit.