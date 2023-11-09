xQc’s recent $2000000 win proves his gambling days are far from over

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the most famous live streamers, gamers, and content creators, rose to prominence because of his amazing gaming skills. xQc eventually inculcated hilarious reaction content and later gambling content on his live streams that added to his popularity. He has almost 12 million followers on Twitch and recently joined Kick under a massive contract where he has garnered more than 575k followers in a matter of a few months.

Advertisement

Although xQc has been online gambling for several years now, he has been under fire for streaming gambling content lately. People completely dislike the streamer promoting gambling activities on stream, and not to say he has lost millions of dollars to the addiction.

Although criticized by some people, a vast majority still log in to view his streams, and his gambling content has been getting a ton of views. Felix has had major wins in the past, and he rarely disappoints his viewers. In fact, the streamer recently shocked his fans with a massive $2 million win on a single pizza slot.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/scubaryan_/status/1722478439620280581?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

xQc got a golden truck with a hidden golden jalapeno during one of the free spins of the pizza slot. That single spin made him $2 million, and with all the other free spins included he had a little over $2.1 million. Naturally, the win left him breathless as he was screaming at the top of his lungs. In fact, he couldn’t even believe he had a golden truck with a golden jalapeno in one of the most random gambling games online.

The online community stated that the rich were just getting even richer and life was unfair while several explained that it was not his money. A commenter also stated that he was only 1% there in comparison to the total amount he had lost to online gambling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hufinz/status/1722478726678733060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iqkev/status/1722478590841745513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Why do people hate xQc streaming gambling content?

xQc has been receiving a ton of criticism for streaming gambling content, especially after joining the Kick live streaming platform where he has been given the luxury of online gambling. An enormous number of people around the world believe gambling to be one of the worst habits since it has the power to ruin lives and whole families. So it becomes quite natural for people to hate influencers who showcase this terrible habit.

It is also important to understand that a major portion of xQc’s viewers are kids under the age of 18. So parents of underaged children oppose the gambling content the streaming sensation portrays on stream. Some people also worry about the streamer’s finances and are scared that xQc will eventually lose the majority of his money gambling.

However, xQc never bothered with such criticism as he has clearly stated that he was not streaming to become a role model for other people, but was just there to have a lot of fun. The streamer also added that he will be quitting gambling content only when he gets bored. Felis stated a couple of months back that people were turning opportunistic and weird in nature and were hating on him when he was already under fire.