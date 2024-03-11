“Somebody Basically Snitched” – Adin Ross Claims He Was Threatened With Jail Time for Organizing His Boxing Event

In a video now going viral on the internet, Adin David Ross claimed that he was threatened with jail time for his March 16th boxing event. Apart from being a popular live streamer, Adin Ross has gained wide recognition for his influencer boxing events. However, he had to face the harsh reality on March 9, 2024, when Misfits Boxing, a boxing promotion initiative founded by Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji took legal steps for an upcoming event. As mentioned by Adin Ross on Instagram Live, legal papers were sent to his doorstep asking him to stop the Nurideen “DeenTheGreat” Shahid Shabaaz vs Adam Saleh boxing fight.

In a recent viral video, Adin informed his fans about how he was threatened for conducting boxing events. The Kick streamer claimed that during his recent attendance at UFC 299, he was approached by an unspecified person explaining to him that his boxing events could be considered illegal because they were not sanctioned. Furthermore, conducting the March 16th event could lead to jail time for the star. Interestingly, the 23 year old believed a snitch was responsible for his recent headache, as he stated,



“Somebody basically snitched.”

Adin Ross further promised his fans that the situation was being taken care of. However, the March 16, 2024 event between Deen and Adam had to be postponed. Neveretheless, the streamer insisted that the event would return stronger than ever once he got all the necessary permits. He also showed immense confidence in his ability to set things right, saying, “I am upset, bro, but hey, no lawsuit is gonna bring me down and I am not gonna let us get postponed and stop Brand Risk promotions. It’s gonna be the biggest thing ever.”

Fans hope Adin Ross and Misfits can work together

Misfits boxing was started in 2022 and has grown to become one of the leading boxing event organizers in the world. They have also partnered with several other organizations like DAZN, a sports broadcast platform, to bring out the best in the sport. Similarly, Adin Ross is one of the leading streamers in the world. Hundreds and thousands view his on-stream boxing events on different video platforms including Kick and YouTube. Hence, it was quite natural for the two rivals to clash heads.



Nevertheless, fans were understanding of the situation. They explained how DeenTheGreat had an exclusive Misfits contract which might be breached if he fought under Adin’s card. According to them, it was quite natural for Adin to get sued when considering the entire situation. However, most fans expressed their love for all the personalities involved and wanted the matter to be settled without any issue. People also hoped Adin Ross and Misfits could work together in the near future.

