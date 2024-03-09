“Misfits C’mon Get It Together Bro” – Adin Ross Replies to KSI Mocking His Boxing Event on X

Adin David Ross, in a recent Instagram live video, claimed that he was being sued by Misfits Boxing for hosting a boxing event. Apart from regular live streams, Adin Ross started streaming boxing events under his own cards from his Miami Warehouse. Moreover, now that influencer boxing is a major content style, the streamers’ initiative turned out to be quite successful.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old had recently announced a Nurideen “DeenTheGreat” Shahid Shabaaz vs Adam Saleh boxing fight. However, Misfits Boxing hit Adin with a lawsuit shortly after the announcement. As per Adin Ross’ statements on Instagram Live, people wearing Tuxedos handed him legal papers outside his warehouse. Since Deen is under contract with Misfits, he might be breaching the contract if he fights under Adin’s card, and therefore the lawsuit. However, Adin stood his ground and refused to back down even in the face of a legal threat.

Advertisement

However, immediately after Adin made his statement against Misfits, Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji went on to mock the streamer and his event on his official X page. Although the tweet from the YouTuber was seemingly a joke, the Kick streamer took it quite seriously. While on the Instagram live, Adin first asked Misfits to take the matter seriously, saying.



“Misfits C’mon Get It Together Bro”

He even claimed that nothing would make him cancel the event, saying, “I mean bro idc personally I’m still doing it you can try and sue me and Eddie I stg idgaf. March 16 Dean vs Adam is happening.” On the contrary, he claimed that Misfits Boxing would be facing fierce Jewish lawyers if they were to choose otherwise.

Fans claim KSI shouldn’t take the feud so seriously

Although the 23-year-old agreed to show the legal papers on Instagram Live, fans had diverse claims about the feud. A bunch of Adin Ross’s fans asked KSI not to take the feud too seriously. According to them, the streamer was way too powerful when compared to the YouTuber. A few of them even claimed it would be the end of KSI if he were to continue with the legal wars. Considering that Adin Ross is one of the key members of the Kick streaming platform, it is natural for him to have some of the best lawyers under his grasp. Furthermore, the ease the streamer portrays while dealing with various legal situations shows his strength.

Advertisement

On the other hand, some fans suggested that the entire feud was just a joke, and wondered if this was just an act to promote the Dean vs Adam fight. They also pointed out how Adin instantly replied to KSI’s Tweet and believed that to be unnaturally quick. Naturally, some people doubted if the Kick streamer already knew how the situation was going to flow, and the situation also made fans question the legitimacy of YouTube/ influencer boxing.