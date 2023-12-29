“Still Got More Fat to Lose” – Adin Ross Gives Another Health Update, Claims His BMI Has Decreased Significantly

Adin David Ross has been working on his health recently and sharing regular updates for his well-wishing fans. Despite sharing a comparison photo chart on the internet a few days back, the streaming sensation recently came out with another update. For a short context, Adin Ross is one of the most popular live streamers in the streaming industry known for his reactions, controversial interviews, confrontations, and gambling streams.

Although taking care of and improving his career and earning racks of money was Adin’s primary priority, he still needed to take care of himself and his health. The streamer was all about streaming multiple hours a day, buying home-delivered junk food, sugar-added beverages, and alcohol. He was even addicted to Lean, and seemingly ignored daily workouts as well as a healthy lifestyle.

Fortunately, Adin had a change of mind in November 2023 owing to a massive shock in life which changed him for the better. It was on December 25, 2023, that Adin Ross posted a body transformation comparison post on social media showing a significant change in his body structure. Just within a few days, today, he came out with another update which included a voice message stating his massive decrease in BMI numbers. He stated, “Wrapping up my workout…I was about 30 on the BMI, 30 bro, I am down to like 23 or some sh*t like that, still have a lot of fat to lose man but 23 or 24 right now, I was at a f*cking 30, I love you all bro let’s lock the f*ck in this year, come on.”

Just for a better understanding, BMI is a measure that uses the height and weight of a person to let them know if they are maintaining a healthy body weight or not. Multiple categories in BMI determine human body fat levels starting from underweight (severe) to Obese (class III). A BMI of anywhere between 18.5 and 24.9 is considered to be normal and healthy.



Adin Ross’s fans were happy that he was finally concentrating on his health transformation. They loved seeing him like this and also mentioned that they were proud of him. A commenter called him King Jew while another person requested him to stick to the transformation. Fans also explained how making progress will keep motivating Adin to do better.

What are Adin’s future plans regarding his health?

Adin Ross started his fitness regime at the beginning of November 2023, and by the end of the year, he had brought a massive change to his diet, workout routine, and overall lifestyle. As mentioned above, the streamer has decreased his BMI from 30, which is considered to be obese down to 23-24, which is a perfectly normal weight. Moreover, Adin claimed he is not going to stop any time soon and is locked in to lose more fat from his body. The streaming sensation is not only concentrating on losing body fat but also draining all the toxins accumulated in his body because of drinking alcohol and Lean.

Adin Ross had a sudden change of mind about his health and fitness at the beginning of November 2023. The streamer had lost one of his close friends Quatty to a heart attack, even though he was in really good shape. The incident generated a massive fear in Adin’s mind forcing him to take immediate action to change his life. The unfortunate loss of his friend made him realize how health was way beyond all the fame and money he had earned in his lifetime. The streaming sensation proceeded to make a YouTube video promising a visible change in his curriculum. Now that he has made the journey possible, the community is happy and proud of him.