Fans Wonder if Adin Ross Will Join FaZe After FaZe Banks Asked Him to “Ride Together”

Richard “FaZe Banks” Bengtson came as a special guest on Adin David Ross’s recent Kick livestream. FaZe Banks is one of the founders, owners, and current CEO of the world-renowned e-sports organization, FaZe Clan. He rose to prominence by streaming Call of Duty on YouTube and even headed the SoaR gaming team for a while. Now, as the new CEO of FaZe Clan, he aims to rebuild the esports organization from the ground up.

Advertisement

Being a fellow streamer, Adin Ross has close ties with FaZe Banks. He invited Banks as a special guest in one of his recent streams where they talked about the future of FaZe Clan. With FaZe now needing any help they find to get back on top, the 23-year-old made a massive proposal. Adin claimed he was all set to join FaZe Clan if they were ready to give him a percentage of their equity.

When talking about his proposal, Adin insisted that some equity would seal the deal for him, saying, “Dude, seriously, real sh*t, If you need me to join FaZe, just give me some equity… give me equity and I will wrap it.” However, Banks claimed that his business was doing well for the time being, as he said, “We are cooking, we are making money, we’re snapping necks, we’re cashing checks, we are having fun.” Surprisingly, as soon as the streamer asked Banks for a follow-back from FaZe Clan’s Instagram page, he looked hesitant. When Adin asked, “Why not?” Banks replied, “We are keeping it mellow for a while, I am being picky and choosy but I love you guys!”

Advertisement

The FaZe CEO claimed that Adin Ross and his community have always supported him through the ups and downs of life. He also showed his love towards Adin’s live chat and asked them to accompany him as they turned FaZe into a force to be reckoned with once again. Even Adin appeared to be excited by the prospect and promised his complete support.

Will Adin Ross join FaZe?

The online community is convinced that FaZe Banks is prepared to take drastic steps to revive FaZe to its absolute best. At the same time, Adin Ross’s fans believed the streamer would be taking the right steps toward success and recognition if he were to join FaZe Clan. However, seeing as how Banks wanted to tie up with Adin, a few fans rued that this interest in IRL streaming would overshadow FaZe’s gaming content.



Advertisement

Interestingly, the FaZe offer couldn’t have come at a better time for Adin Ros. Since the 23 year old is now seeking partnerships other than his SSB group to gain recognition, this could be a perfect opportunity. The streamer has already provided an open invitation for Felix “xQc” Lengyel to collaborate and help him change the streaming game. So, looking at the circumstances, Adin Ross might join FaZe or at least help them from outside. Either way, he shares a wonderful friendship with FaZe Banks and might end up being crucial to FaZe’s success in the near future.