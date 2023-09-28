“What is he talking about” – The conversation got really weird when IShowSpeed attempted the “I got a girl pregnant” prank on his dad

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. started out strong at a very young age, and today he is one of the most celebrated content creators on YouTube. Speed definitely adds his own flavor to his content, but is someone who can barely stay out of controversial situations. Recently, the streamer pulled a fake pregnancy prank on his father and it naturally turned out to be quite weird.

Speed’s viral streams and vlogs speak volumes about his talent and popularity. He recently hit 20 million subscribers on YouTube and passed another massive milestone when he was awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year Award at Streamy’s 2023.

Interestingly, Speed considers his dad to be his best friend and thereby features him in many of his live streams. However, their relationship had to go through a rocky phase during the IShowMeat incident since Speed’s dad ended up referencing the controversial situation in a video clip. Nevertheless, let’s dive in to see why Speed’s recent fake pregnancy prank took a weird turn.

IShowSpeed pulls a massive prank on his dad

Pulling hilarious pranks is one of Speed’s favorite activities. So he decided to prank his dad in his latest YouTube livestream. Hence, after going through numerous prank ideas, his chat eventually helped him pick a fake pregnancy prank to try on his father. Subsequently, Speed proceeded to call his dad and immediately turned serious stating that he was baffled about what should be done.

Without wasting any time, Speed dived right into the prank and said “I just got this message from this girl and she said that she is pregnant, and I don’t know what to do”. He also added that the girl was from London, but his father immediately smelt something fishy and asked, “You got a girl living in London pregnant, How did you do that man?.”



Naturally, Speed’s dad had a lot to say after the streamer revealed that he was wearing a condom and thought that the girl was lying. His father also told him not to call his mother and that they would figure this situation out. But the situation got weird after his dad talked about them having super-sp*rms that could travel through anything even condoms. His dad also gave information about Speed’s uncle who used to wear two condoms.

IShowSpeed had to cancel the call because of the weirdness and stated “This is why I cannot prank my dad, what the f*ck was he talking about, Super-Sp*rm, is that even a thing.” Yet, a quick Google search later, Speed was surprised to know super sp*rms were really a thing.

Speed’s fans were very appreciative of his effort to stream even while he was sick. They also mentioned that IShowSpeed and his dad make the best duo and that Speed never disappoints them.

IShowSpeed takes pranks too far

Speed cannot seem to keep away from pranking others. He has pranked a lot of people and also landed in trouble for doing so in the past. In fact, in one of his recent livestreams, Speed decided to call emergency medical services because his throat was seemingly hurting. But he turned the emergency call into a prank call mid-conversation and even gave false information to the nurse after barking at her.



The chat informed Speed that such prank calls could turn out to be trouble and that he could end up in jail. Speed, terrified of the information, searched for the truth and found that sometimes prank calls could result in almost 11 years in jail. Hence, scared of the consequences, the streamer wasted no time in booking a flight ticket to Saudi Arabia and stated that he was definitely getting out of the country because there was no way he would spend 11 years in jail.

