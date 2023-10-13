“This Is Something I Can’t Talk About” – Sneako Puts Sommer Ray in a Difficult Situation by Talking About Genders

Sommer Ray is a well-known social media influencer known for her various types of content including life vlogs and fitness. She started her career as a youth bodybuilder but later switched to content creation and entrepreneurship full-time. Recently, Sommer Ray found herself in a sticky situation when Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Balinthazy asked her to share her views about the number of genders in our society.

Advertisement

Sneako is currently one of the most viral vloggers and live streamers on the Rumble platform. In fact, he is well-known for his highly controversial actions and behavior. Hence, Sneako’s discussion on gender was worrying from the beginning since it is already difficult to keep up with the present society. It is even speculated that there are 72 different gender identities as of this moment. Nevertheless, let’s dive in to know what Sommer Ray thinks about gender variations, shall we?

Sneako asks Sommer Ray about current gender variations

Sneako is known to invite different popular personalities to his streams. Recently, he collaborated with Sommer Ray on an IRL stream where they were involved in different activities throughout the day. But things took a weird turn when Sneako asked Sommer Ray one of the most controversial questions.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sneak0o/status/1712634150660751550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While prepping for an onstream workout session with Sneako, N3on, and Bradley Martyn, Sneako did not hesitate to ask Sommer Ray about her thoughts about the number of genders in society. Sommer was quick enough to understand the situation and stated “Guys, Please don’t do this to me, this is something I cannot talk about”. Sneako pressed Sommer to express her thoughts but she was fixated on her answer.

She explained to Sneako that she was not going to talk about such controversial stuff and get canceled on the internet. Sneako informed that he believed that there were only two genders while Sommer exclaimed to Bradley “He is such a little f*cker, Isn’t he such a little f*cker, do you love him or hate him”.

Sneako asked “Just tell me off camera, just whisper it how many” while Sommer had her lips glued together. Bradley asked Sneako not to push her so hard while Sommer Ray explained that she was not ready to get canceled, unlike Sneako.

Netizens had a wide array of responses to the situation. Some people believed she did the right thing as she knew she would get canceled. While other people were eager to hear her response. Some Twitter users were shocked that people were getting canceled for stating biological facts.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StephenCaseyRea/status/1712771819483156829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/justoptic/status/1712765193774616683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sniperdagoat12/status/1712654964269760943?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako is deemed the king of controversial situations

Sommer Ray is definitely not Sneako’s only target, he is known to put everyone under difficult and controversial atmospheres. Sneako is also known to call out and confront people who talk ill about him. Andrew Tate, a very popular media personality, businessman, and former kickboxer stated on his podcast targeting Sneako that people were so untalented and useless and were ready to fall to any level to sell their streams.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1707416399373623564?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako eventually called out Andrew Tate for calling him untalented and useless and stated that he did not expect such accusations during such worse times. The streamer also pointed out that he could accuse Andrew of multiple things but he chose to stay quiet. He explained on stream that they both were going through the worst phases of life being accused of misogyny and even murder. So according to him, it was now time to be together rather than accuse each other.