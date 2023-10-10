“Time to go” – N3on and Samantha Frank get kicked out of and banned from Disneyland for streaming inside

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama started his career creating only gaming content. As time went by, he got to collaborate with a ton of other popular livestreamers and YouTubers which gave him the opportunity to vlog on YouTube and organize IRL streams on Kick. N3on and his girlfriend, Samantha Frank recently visited Disneyland for their IRL stream but were kicked out for streaming inside.

Advertisement

Samantha Frank is a social media personality who rose to prominence because of her TikTok videos. She has also worked as a model and made quite a name for herself as a streamer. N3on got to meet Sam via Sneako and they were later revealed to be dating each other. Although there have been a ton of ups and downs in their relationship, N3on recently confirmed that they were still together.

N3on features Sam in most of his vlogs and she is well-acquainted with his audience. Let’s dive in to know why N3on and Sam were kicked out of and banned from Disneyland.

Advertisement

N3on and Samantha Frank get kicked out of Disneyland

N3on had recently organized a livestream to Disneyland with Samantha Frank. They used the opportunity to hang out with each other while providing his audience with an IRL date livestream. However, their trip to Disneyland did not go as planned.

A security officer pulled up to N3on and Sam and asked them to leave the park immediately. Upon asking for reasons, the officer stated that the camera and all other pieces of equipment had to stay away in the car and then they would be free to roam around Disneyland. N3on asked if he was not allowed to film or even take pictures to which the officer’s response was a no.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1711502667220934976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sam informed the officer that they were allowed to film inside while N3on added that he had seen numerous people using cameras inside. The officer clearly mentioned that he was not going to argue because his manager had asked him to meet N3on and inform him that he was not allowed to use a camera inside. The officer also added, “The camera goes back to the vehicle and that’s all you got to do”.

N3on asked the officer to get the manager so he could speak about the problem. He also mentioned that life was too short while the officer explained that he personally had no problem with them, he was just doing his job and being a messenger. The situation escalated further before the cops were called, and the couple got kicked out and officially banned from Disneyland.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/N3onUpdate/status/1711506810954518923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Netizens pointed out that N3on did nothing wrong to get kicked out. People also mentioned that a ton of vloggers and streamers use cameras inside while many called the officer to be a loser and stated that he should be kicked out of the job.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MOST_Biased/status/1711503707878183225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ArcadeWarrior/status/1711522792854720991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cory_Campbell12/status/1711503466861088927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Are N3on and Samantha Frank officially dating?

It was through Sneako, that N3on got to meet Samantha Frank. Since N3on and Snekao filmed a lot of content together, N3on was able to create a nice bond with Sam which eventually escalated into a relationship. But their relationship has not been the best all the time. N3on made it official that they had broken up some time ago and he even went on dates with other girls.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Essencceyy/status/1710441540810584267?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, recently, N3on and Samantha Frank mentioned on the Fresh and Fit podcast that they were together again while Sam explained that she loved hanging out with N3on. A clip also became viral of Sam which showed her gifting a $20,000 Rolex to N3on and asking if he would accept her back. Netizens have been always supportive of their relationship and were happy to see them back together.