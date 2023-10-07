N3on Confirms Dating Samantha Frank on the Fresh and Fit Podcast

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is currently one of the most viral and controversial live streamers in the world. He is well known for his IRL streams and his collaborations with various other live streamers and content creators. Recently, N3on recently revealed on the Fresh and Fit podcast that he was in a relationship with fellow streamer Samantha Frank.



Samantha Frank is often featured by Sneako and N3on on their live streams. In fact, she has also made quite a name as a streamer herself. Interestingly, Sneako, a viral and controversial streamer considers and treats Samantha as his own sister and has featured her in several of his streams on Rumble. It was through Sneako, that N3on got to meet her and they eventually started dating.

Let’s dive in to understand what N3on and Samantha Frank had to say about their relationship status on the Fresh and Fit podcast.

Are N3on and Samantha Frank in a relationship?

N3on, Sneako, and Samantha Frank have often streamed together in the past. Eventually, N3on started featuring Samantha on his own stream and the online community was quick to notice their chemistry. In fact, fans have long speculated that the two were in love.

Both N3on and Samantha Frank were invited to attend the Fresh and Fit podcast recently where they were asked if they were in a relationship. Samantha immediately tackled the question by the horns and said, “I generally like hanging out with him so if it is not a relationship then it is definitely a friendship”. She also added that she cares about N3on a lot.

Sam was further asked if the relationship was actually real or if they were just friends. She stated that they were just friends at the moment and explained how N3on made a livestream the previous day where he mentioned being single. To this, N3on was asked if he was single and he wasted no time in acknowledging it.

Just moments later he changed the answer and ended up revealing that he was in a relationship by stating “I am kidding, I am kidding, I am not”. Samantha Frank was a little confused about N3on’s answer and claimed that it was fine for him to say whatever he liked but pointed out that N3on did mention being single the previous night.

The online community revealed that they had a tough time accepting what they were stating. A commenter stated that N3on embarrassed himself in the podcast and insisted that he should’ve defended his girlfriend. People also called the podcast to be nothing but fake drama.

N3on and Samatha Frank’s relationship explained

There have been multiple instances where N3on had accepted that he and Samantha Frank were in a relationship. But their relationship has never been smooth and they recently broke up with each other. Surprisingly, N3on even proceeded to date multiple other women in the meantime.

During a certain stream, N3on went on to tell a girl that he was not going to see her face because she looked like Samantha Frank during a date. While asked if he loved Sam, he instantly answered that he did love her. Samantha got to meet N3on later and gifted him a $20,000 Rolex watch and stated that he actually deserved it. She also ended up thanking N3on for everything he had done and asked him to take her back, which he immediately accepted.