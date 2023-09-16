“Speed is just trying to actively make Olive cry” – IShowSpeed is criticized for making Behzinga’s daughter cry at the Sidemen Charity Match

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has been chosen the his fans to be one of the best streamers in the world. The love from his fans also helped him win the Variety Streamer of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards 2023. But IShowSpeed was recently criticized for making Behzinga’s daughter cry during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

The Sidemen Charity Match is a charity football event hosted annually by the English YouTube group The Sidemen. The entire proceeds of the football event are donated to multiple charity houses across the country. The charity match 2023 was won by The Sidemen this year with a lead of 8-5. The event also achieved a total collection of more than 2 million pounds.

Behzinga is one of the founders of The Sidemen. Let’s dive in to see what Speed decided to do that made Behzinga’s daughter cry.

IShowSpeed becomes a target of criticism at the Sidemen Charity Match

The Sidemen Charity Match was organized by an English group of content creators named The Sidemen on September 9, 2023, at the London Stadium. The football match was played between The Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars. Behzinga one of the founders of the Sidemen group was on the Sidemen team and had brought his wife, Faith, and daughter, Olive along.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1702410088894312867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Behzinga and Faith stated in a recent podcast that IShowSpeed from the YouTube All-Stars team attempted to make Behzinga’s daughter, Olive cry. They also explained in detail that this incident happened when the teams were standing in a line-up to proceed into the field.

Faith proceeds to say that she literally has a video of the incident, and she adds that Behzinga was holding Olive in his hand when Speed was actively trying to make her cry by pulling the awful faces. Behzinga shows a sample of the type of faces he was pulling in front of Olive’s face while Faith adds that they should add a screenshot of Speed or link the video.

The online community was shocked at what IShowSpeed was trying to do in front of the baby’s face. Some people said he was just being himself and called him a weird specimen. Others were furious with him and stated that it was messed up and asked why Speed would do something like that.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EmmaJamesTweet/status/1702411113038594096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chadinator3000/status/1702410475206557994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CryptoYeo/status/1702411352781070383?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swizzxxx/status/1702421492984922310?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

IShowSpeed pulled in rivalry upon himself

Behzinga and his wife were clearly not so happy with Speed’s actions during the line-up. But Speed and Behzinga was not the only rivalry that caught attention that day. KSI vs IShowSpeed created highlights during the Sidemen Charity Match. KSI completely overpowered Speed in the match and almost seemed to bully Speed throughout the match.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1701239175255613607?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The penalty shot was the best chance for Speed to make a goal but he completely messed it up. Later while reacting to his missed shot with football legend Rio Ferdinand, Speed blamed KSI for distracting him during the shot. IShowSpeed stated that the PRIME co-founder was continuously speaking to him and playing with his mind, therefore the missed penalty shot.

IShowSpeed has created some of the weirdest controversial situations in the live-streaming industry.