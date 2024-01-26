“You Should Be in GTA 6” – Franklin’s Voice Actor Shawn Fonteno Claims IShowSpeed Should Be Featured in GTA 6

GTA 6 has some seriously massive shoes to fill as its predecessor was one of the greatest games of all time. The upcoming Rockstar Games’ title has been a hot topic for quite some time now. and fans want Rockstar to include the GTA 5 protagonists that we have come to adore. Speaking of, quite recently popular streamer, Darren ‘IShowSpeed‘ Jason Watkins Jr. spoke to the voice actor of Franklin from GTA 5, Shawn Fonteno, in a fun and energy-filled conversation.

| WATCH: Shawn Fonteno, (Franklin from GTA 5) just said Speed should be in GTA 6 pic.twitter.com/tE0arqJIAC — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 25, 2024

The YouTube streamer called Shawn out of the blue, and when the voice actor picked up the phone, Speed spent a good amount of time fanboying over Franklin. Moreover, Speed was surprised to learn that Shawn knew who he was, and the streamer claimed it made his entire day. Throughout the conversation, both personalities shared a few laughs and gave the stream tons of great moments to cherish all thanks to Speed’s eccentric attitude and character.

After a brief conversation, Shawn mentioned how Rockstar should add Speed to GTA 6. While this surely got Speed all pumped up, he refused to break character and ended up exclaiming, “Rockstar, where y’all at Rockstar? where y’all at?” The streamer’s reaction to the idea showed exactly how big a fan he is of the franchise.

Will it be possible for Rockstar to add IShowSpeed to GTA 6?

| No way Speed just said that to Franklin from GTA pic.twitter.com/v3xsfQKmbd — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 25, 2024

Quite recently, we saw the Florida Joker trying to sue Rockstar since they put a lookalike of him in the GTA 6 trailer. This shows that Rockstar is willing to add characters resembling streaming personalities or other notable people in pop culture to GTA 6. While adding such personalities to the game will fall in line with GTA’s nature as a parody of real life, these cameo appearances will also contribute significantly to the popularity of the title.

The GTA 6 trailer borrowed heavily from real life, and Rockstar even went so far as to recreate several viral incidents in-game. While most of these incidents gained their notorious reputation from social media, they gave Rockstar the push they needed to make their trailer stand out. Similarly, Speed is nothing less than a viral sensation as fans enjoy his eccentric reactions and behavior on stream. Hence, we believe Rockstar can consider adding the streamer to their upcoming title.

While fans believe that Speed already fits the blueprint of a GTA character, one must consider the streamer’s massive fanbase all over the world. Hence, adding Speed to the game will lead to an immense amount of free publicity, and fans might even purchase the title just to show their support for Speed. On top of it, Speed’s energy and funny personality appeal to the mainstream media, and the community is sure to act positively to his inclusion.