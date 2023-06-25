“You Always Find Out on Accident”- Sasha Grey Shares Her Identity Theft Case

Over the years, identity theft has plagued the globe, emerging as a serious concern for many nations. Arguably, 1 out of every 3 Americans has suffered from it, with financial identity theft being the most common one. In fact, Marina Ann Hantzis, popularly known as Sasha Grey, has also been a victim of identity theft, not once or twice but multiple times.

Many of you must be wondering how a high-profile personality like Sasha Grey could become a victim of this vicious crime. For those unaware, many celebrities and athletes like Tiger Woods, Will Smith, Kim Kardashian, 50 Cent, and many more have also suffered from identity theft. Therefore, by now, you must have gotten the idea that a person’s status is irrelevant when it comes to this crime.

Coming back to Sasha Grey, in one of her recent streams, the former adult star shared something that left everyone surprised. The model talked about an incident when she accidentally found out that she was a victim of identity cloning.

Sasha Grey opens up about one of her identity theft cases

Earlier today, a Reddit user going by the name u/-eDgAR- bought up a post on the LivestreamFail subreddit. It features a part of one of Sasha Grey’s latest Twitch streams. This clip showcases Sasha speaking up when someone made a license using her official name, registered with the US government. Moreover, this person also had fake credit cards and a car, all of which were registered in Sasha’s name.

Sasha isn’t very confident about when she exactly found out about this mess. However, she has a rough memory of it; as the streamer expressed, she discovered it all at the time of purchasing a car. Probably because that’s when the bank analyses your credit.

Here’s what Marina said, “I had somebody have a license with my government name on it. Ran a car with fake credit cards, not turn the car back in….and like wrack of all these charges. I don’t even know how I, I don’t remember how I found that one out. You always find out on accident too, which is messed up.”

One thing is for sure: identity theft is a serious concern, and it comes in many forms. Not only does it result in long-term damage, but it can also destroy one’s life in a single day. Hence, it’s our responsibility to become aware so that we may never fall victim. Go through this site to learn more about identity theft.