Adin Ross Kanye West: Adin Apologizes to Kanye’s Wife Bianca Censori, Claims He Would Love to Have the Rapper Come On Stream

Adin David Ross was recently seen apologizing to Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori after receiving a mail from her. Adin is a celebrated Kick live streamer known for his collaborative efforts, especially with personalities from the music industry. As a matter of fact, the relationship between the streaming sensation and Kanye West goes way back to his Twitch era.

Although details about the mail are not available, Adin claimed Kanye’s wife Bianca had asked him to apologize to her and her husband for saying, “No one is throwing Kanye money these days.” Keeping in mind the reputation the rapper had made over the years, such statements could hamper his public standing. However, Adin claimed he did not mean to disrespect Kanye West under any circumstances because he is one of the most popular rappers of our time.

As per Adin’s explanation, he had received money from Kick.com and Stake to invite the rapper on stream. Subsequently, when pitching his deal to Kanye he mistakenly blurted the controversial statement. Still, the streamer insisted that the statement was interpreted wrongly as he would never have the audacity to claim that Kanye was not in demand anymore. Instead, he meant that no other streaming platforms were paying for a Kanye collab except for Kick.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FearedBuck/status/1760862972249825616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Explaining his thought process further, Adin appeared genuinely apologetic as he said, “When I said that I had money for Ye to come on-stream from Kick and stake. I wasn’t saying nobody is throwing money these days as far as like nobody is paying him, obviously, it is Ye, one of the biggest artists of all time. I mean streaming platforms.”

Adin claims he would love to have Kanye on stream

Adin Ross has been trying to get Kanye West on his stream for several months now. He had planned for an on-stream interview in late 2022 but had to cancel owing to the rapper’s controversial statements. Basically, the streamer did not want hatred to be spread through his channel and Twitch. Hence, even though it would have been great content, he had to let it pass.

However, another opportunity came knocking after Adin joined Kick.com. The company had agreed to pay Kanye for an on-stream appearance. However, this time, Adin’s misunderstood statements led to a disaster. Now that the streaming sensation had apologized to Bianca and Kanye West, he went on to invite the rapper on his channel, stating, “Would love to have Ye come on-stream. The offer still stands, Kick said, I spoke to them like a week ago about it. I am sorry, I am sorry publicly all right… Would love to have you on Kick.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HoodiMatt/status/1760878670619517128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ninetofivehater/status/1760863882619302039?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin’s fans believed the public apology was a good move. People claimed Adin’s apology was mature and even respected him for taking such a step. Fans also applauded Bianca’s mail as she stood by her husband no matter the circumstance. Netizens believe if the right steps are taken from here on, Kanye West might also accept Adin’s request and accept a feature. Keeping in mind that Adin Ross is one of the bigger names in the industry and has successfully featured several popular music artists on his stream, there might be a possible Adin Ross X Kanye West collab on Kick in the near future.