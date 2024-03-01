Why Did Kanye West Share a Kai Cenat Clip on His Instagram Stories?

Kanye West recently shared a Kai Cenat clip on his Instagram story, which naturally got fans excited. Kanye West is a world-renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter having won 24 Grammy Awards. The legend sharing a clip is surely a dream come true moment for the Twitch streamer. However, fans were curious as to why Ye would share it without any context.



Advertisement

Interestingly, there could be quite a few reasons why Kanye might consider sharing the clip on Instagram. First of all, the music legend might have agreed to a collaboration stream with Kai Cenat and this might be just a hint or a teaser of that. Kai Cenat has an interesting history of collaborating with stars from the music industry. A few of the stars who joined him on his stream, includes Nicki Minaj, Drake, 21 Savage, and Ice Spice. Therefore a Kai Cenat X Kanye West stream is very much possible



Another reason could be that Kanye West is just promoting Kai’s content since the two share a close and friendly relationship. The Twitch streamer is already known to have a pretty high reach because of his popularity and celebrities worldwide recognize him as a star. However, a push from someone like Kanye can help Kai break even more records when it comes to followers.

Advertisement

Lastly, it could be the other way around. Kanye might be trying to attract Kai Cenat’s massive audience. The streamer, Ray, and his team were seen playing and vibing to Ye’s new album single “Carnival;” from the Vultures 1 album. Considering that, Kanye might be using Kai’s popularity to promote his new single. In fact, Kai’s popularity is nothing unheard of. The way he gets mobbed in public places is a true testament to his influence.

The clip Kanye West shared is from Kai Cenat’s Taiwan trip

The clip Ye decided to share on his official Instagram handle is from Kai Cenat’s recent Taiwan trip. Just a couple of days back, the streamer had traveled to Taiwan to meet his close friend, Ray. Once in Taiwan, the two streamed together and even documented the experience of exploring what the country has to offer. In fact, the content was pretty exciting as Kai visited Ray’s house, met fans received a Kobe Bryant memorabilia, and filmed in a local school.

The clip shared by Kanye West showed Kai accompanied by Ray, his local tour guide, and his team traveling to an unspecified location. However, they were seen singing along to Kanye’s latest single release named “Carnival”. The song features Ye along with artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti and is one of the many from the album “Vultures 1”. Surprisingly, after studying the clip, the online community agreed that Ye might have used Kai’s influence for marketing and self-promotion.