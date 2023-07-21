“We didn’t hit the car” – police get called during Mizkif’s fast food challenge accusing them of hitting and damaging the car

It is pretty usual for Twitch streamers to create content based on viral challenges. Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo and a few of his streamer friends took upon the drive-thru fast food challenge. But it was when live streaming the challenge that police were called on Mizkif and his friends stating that they had hit a car.

The drive-thru fast food challenge was created by the YouTuber Douglas Scott “DougDoug” Wreden. This challenges the participants to explore various fast food chains and consume as many calories as possible. Mizkif and his friends just took upon a challenge recently to live stream on Twitch. But things took a massive turn when a stranger called the police on them.

The stranger claimed to the police that Mizkif and his buddies have hit the car but was it true? So let’s dive in to see what actually happened to them during the live stream.

Mizkif is accused of hitting a stranger’s car during a viral food challenge

Mizkif and his streamer buddies faced a situation during a live stream where police were called on them. It was when they pulled up to a fast food joint, a stranger accuses them of hitting his car. The stranger also proceeds to call the police claiming that his car was hit and damaged.

Mizkif’s cameraman explains to the live stream that a stranger’s car might be hit by someone else and he was trying to blame Mizkif and the group. The cameraman added to the statement that according to the stranger it was when we were getting out of the car we hit the car. But according to Mizkif’s cameraman, their car doors never touched the stranger’s car.

Mizkif and the entire group proceeded to check on the possibilities and there was no way the car was hit. The stranger later replied that there was no damage but he thought the car was hit. Mizkif and his buddies later stated that the stranger was trying to mess things up and called him a Ludbug.

Mizkif later adds to the live stream that he told the stranger guy that they were trying to beat DougDoug in his challenge and in return, the stranger replied it’s fine and you can go. The entire live stream situation did stir up some heat on the internet and here are a few online reactions.

