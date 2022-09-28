Super Bowl 2023 tickets price : How much will Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Arena in Arizona cost?

Super Bowl 2023 tickets price: The Super Bowl is many months away, but the planning for it has already begun, and ticket price questions are beginning to come up.

The NFL season brings about a new challenge for all 32 teams. The top dogs will be looking to hold their place high up the ladder and make another run back to the big game.

Playoff challengers will hope that they have improved their team enough to make a bigger push and contend for the crown. Everyone has hope in one way or the other.

Even the teams at the bottom look at each season as an opportunity to grow and discover young talent to one day make the push to the top of the league.

The Super Bowl this season is returning to Arizona, the site of many special Super Bowl games in the past, and NFL fans will be eager to book their spot for the game as early as they can.

Super Bowl ticket prices: How much will it cost to attend the big game?

Super Bowl tickets can get very expensive. Last year, the cheapest tickets at SoFi Stadium were at the cheap price of $5,260. The most expensive seats in the house cost a grand total of $104,422.

The tickets for last year’s game were the most expensive on average at $8,869. The average price in 1967 was $12, for comparison. There’s no saying how much it will be this year, but the way prices have been increasing year on year, the prices will be around the same range.

Currently, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket prices are $4,838. Official prices aren’t out properly as the prices will definitely depend on which teams are playing too.

However, you can be assured that prices won’t be cheap, and if you want to get tickets fast, you should buy them as early as you can. Buying just before the game can be a bad idea as people reselling will be jacking up prices even more than normal.

