4 Players Who Made History By Managing to Defeat Rafael Nadal at Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal is the undisputed king of the Monte Carlo. The Spanish superstar has won the Monte Carlo Masters for a record 11 times and dominated the event. However, there have been a few players who have stunned Nadal at one of his favorite venues. The likes of Roger Federer, Andy Murray and other stars failed to defeat Nadal at Monte Carlo, but there are four players who have managed to achieve this rare feat.

Here is a list of four tennis players who have defeated Rafael Nadal at the Monte Carlo Masters over the years –

1. Novak Djokovic – 2013 and 2015

Novak Djokovic is the only player in the history of tennis to defeat Rafael Nadal twice in Monte Carlo. The Serbian ended Nadal’s 8-yeaar hold on the title by defeating Nadal in the 2013 final. Djokovic won 6-2, 7-6 to hand Nadal his first Monte Carlo Masters match defeat since 2005.

Later, Djokovic again defeated Rafael Nadal in the 2015 Monte Carlo Masters semifinals. The Serbian was enjoying an incredible season and won 6-3, 6-3 against Nadal to continue his dream run. Fans would be waiting to see Nadal and Djokovic compete in the tournament again in 2024.

2. Fabio Fognini – 2019

Fabio Fognini met Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters in 2019. The Italian was an underdog for the match, however, played the best tennis of his career.

Fognini stunned Nadal in straight sets to make his first ever Monte Carlo final. The Italian defeated the Spaniard 6-4, 6-2, on his way to win the title.

3. David Ferrer – 2014

David Ferrer and Rafael Nadal clashed at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2014. Both the Spaniard are pretty close friends but there was no love lost on the court. Ferrer won the first set in tie-break before dominating Nadal in the second set. Ferrer ended up winning the match in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4 to knock Nadal out of the tournament.

4. Andrey Rublev – 2021

Andrey Rublev got one of the biggest wins of his career as he defeated Rafael Nadal at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021. The Russian ace won a hard fought 3-setter against the ‘King of Clay’ to book a place in the semifinals. Rublev won the quarter-final 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 against Nadal, but ended up losing in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.