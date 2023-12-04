5 Most Popular Tennis Players in the World on Instagram ft. Rafael Nadal

Instagram has become the go-to platform for sportspersons to connect directly with their supporters. Tennis players also use the network to keep their fans updated with the latest happenings in their lives as well as for their marketing campaigns. Rafael Nadal is the most followed athlete from the sport on Instagram.

The social media platform seems has superseded its competitors like X (formerly Twitter) and fellow Meta network Facebook to emerge as the primary choice for celebrities. Tennis stars have also curated a loyal fanbase on Instagram. Here are the five most-followed players:-

5. Roger Federer has an impressive 12.1 million followers

The richest tennis player surprisingly does not command the biggest follower count on Instagram. Roger Federer was arguably the most recognisable tennis pro during his playing days and continues to be immensely popular. With 12.1 million followers, he breaks into the top five but is quite far from the top spot.

That could be because Federer is not the most active on Instagram. He last posted on September 28 and has a total of 484 posts, significantly fewer than most public figures. Most of his posts are brand collaborations or commemorating an event. There are barely any personal posts on the Swiss legend’s feed. However, he remains as popular as ever and has attracted millions of people to his page. With a storied career behind him and a net worth of an estimated $550-600 million, Federer surely will not be losing sleep over his Instagram follower count.

4. Sania Mirza edges past Roger Federer

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza boasts 12.5 million followers on Instagram, just edging ahead of Roger Federer. Arguably the best singles player to come out of India, she continues to make headlines even after retirement.

Mirza is one of the most influential athletes in India and a champion of rights for sportswomen in the Asian country. Her glamorous looks have also developed a separate fanbase of their own, contributing to her massive follower count. Additionally, her marriage to Pakistani sportsperson Shoaib Malik also endeared her to the audience of India’s neighbouring country. She also shares a lot of promotional and brand endorsement content and is an active user with 1689 posts.

3. Novak Djokovic goes past 14 million followers

While he leads Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic trails him on Instagram. The Serb has 14.1 million followers, paling in comparison to the Spaniard.

For the longest time, Djokovic was perceived to be less likeable than his Big 3 counterparts. That view has changed in recent years and he has garnered much wider acceptance among fans, many labelling him the GOAT. Most of his posts are collaborations with other major tennis accounts like the ATP Tour or the Davis Cup. The Novak Djokovic Foundation also features prominently on his feed.

Overall, the World No.1 is an active Instagram user with 1195 posts. Personal images are far and few as brand endorsements and collab posts constitute the majority of his activity.

2. Serena Williams comes in second behind Rafael Nadal by some distance

Serena Williams was the face of American tennis for about two decades, dominating on and off the court. She popularised tennis among the masses in the United States and is probably the most famous female athlete in the country. She has 17 million users following her on Instagram where she has posted 2126 times, by far the most active person on this list.

The retired World No.1’s feed is poles apart from the aforementioned names. Most of her posts are non-commercial or non-promotional and have a heavy personal touch. She frequently posts photos with her family. Williams used Instagram to keep her fans updated throughout her second pregnancy before delivering in August 2023. Understandably, since she is one of the most marketable superstars in sports, there are some brand posts too.

1. Rafael Nadal, the undisputed leader

The King of Clay is also the King of Social Media. He has 20.1 million Instagram followers. While this number pales in comparison to the most-followed athletes from other sports, he is the most popular tennis player on the platform. An active proponent with 1392 posts, his most recent share is his comeback announcement. The video is now the most-liked post on his account with over 760,000 likes and counting.

Fans have thronged to Nadal’s account to keep themselves updated with his recovery and progress. That boosted his follower count immensely. There is another unique aspect of the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s Instagram that has seen users follow him.

It is rumoured that Nadal operates his own account, rather than letting a marketing agency take charge like most celebrities do. His posts, captions, and odd use of hashtags amuse fans on social media, as he keeps them extremely plain and simple. This led to theories that Nadal runs his own account and is still learning the ropes.

Most of Nadal’s posts are personal, often with bemusing captions. He also shares interactive posts, like asking fans to pick the difference between two similar photos or guess the game he is playing. He often posts about The Rafa Nadal Academy as well.