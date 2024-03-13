5 Top Players Who Are Set to Miss Miami Masters 2024 Ft. Rafael Nadal

The Miami Open is set to be the next big event after the Indian Wells 2024. The attention of the tennis world will turn to the tournament in Miami as tennis stars will set to collide again. The Miami Open will be held from 17 March to 31 March 2024. But there are players like Rafael Nadal who will skip the tournament.

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev won the men’s singles title at Miami Masters 2023, while Petra Kvitova is the women’s singles defending champion. However, Kvitova will be missing from the tournament this time and will not be defending the title. But here is a list of top 5 players who will miss the Miami Masters 2024.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal will miss the Miami Masters 2024 after withdrawing from the Indian Wells. The Spanish superstar announced that he did not feel hundred percent fit to compete on the hard courts in America. Nadal will now target a return to tennis at Monte Carlo, where he is expected to compete on his favored clay court.

Advertisement

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa was a wildcard entry at the Indian Wells 2024, however, she failed to make a mark. The 26-year-old was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. The extent of Badosa’s injury is still unclear, but she won’t be participating at the Miami Masters 2024.

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova announced her pregnancy at the start of the year. The defending champion at Miami Masters 2024 will be out of the tournament and a new champion will be crowned. Kvitova is a former World No.1 and is expected to take time out after the birth of her child.

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has been struggling with injuries since a long time. The Aussie star is yet to be fully fit since the start of last season. Also, there is yet to be any update on the comeback of the Australian star and he will miss the Miami Masters 2024.

Belinda Bencic

Like Kvitova, Bencic too announced her pregnancy in November 2023. The 26-year-old is expected to be out for a considerable amount of time, away from the game, as she focuses on her family. Bencic could be back in the middle of 2025 and could compete in the tournament next year.