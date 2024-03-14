mobile app bar

“Alex de Minaur Should Win An Oscar For His Performance!”: Australian No.1 Impresses Fans in New Avatar at Indian Wells 2024

Puranjay Dixit
Published

Alex de Minaur Could Consider Acting Career After Stealing The Show in Special Indian Wells 2024 Off Court Segment: WATCH

Image Credits – © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indian Wells 2024 dropped one of the best promotional videos recently that saw tennis stars go undercover doing routine jobs around the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Maria Sakkari and more starred, but Alex de Minaur stole the show as a parking attendant. Fans hailed de Minaur’s performance and said he could switch to acting.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Indian Wells Masters posted a video over five minutes long that saw ATP and WTA stars don various roles. Andrey Rublev acted as a security guard, randomly stopping people for a check. Ironically, he was the only one who did not get identified by the end. In fact, a fan mistook him for Jannik Sinner.

Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune worked inside the stores at the venue as a cashier and employee, respectively. The Russian seemed to love the job, doing it convincingly and wanting to do more of it. Rune, however, struggled to answer costumer’s queries. Fans on the internet joked about the Dane’s cluelessness about the merchandise store.

Maria Sakkari posed as a popcorn seller but struggled to make sales, resorting to handing packets out for free. She hilariously told an unsuspecting fan to support Sakkari at the tournament. Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, handed out maps to the guests at the Indian Wells 2024.

While all these stars had a great time and delivered great content, Alex de Minaur became the fan favourite as the parking lot attendant. Armed with a light baton and donning a reflective vest and a hat, the Australian looked perfect for the role.

Fans hail Alex de Minaur as a parking attendant, demand Oscar for him

Fans across the world were overjoyed to see this type of content from Indian Wells. While they enjoyed seeing all the stars go undercover, they reserved special praise for De Minaur. The World No.10 bantered with every guest who came to park their car, even offering to park one himself. He did not forget to do his job, expertly guiding and stationing the vehicles. The fans loved him as a chatty parking attendant, lauding how well he executed the role.

Fans joked that Alex de Minaur should be awarded an Oscar for his acting performance. They said he looked ‘convincing’ and did a great job in the role.

Alex de Minaur’s next tournament will be the Miami Masters 2024, after he suffered a disappointing loss to Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 at the Indian Wells 2024 tournament.

