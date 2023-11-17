Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev ATP Finals Prediction: 2-Time Champion Aims to Play Jannik Sinner in Semifinals

Aug 22, 2021; Mason, OH, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) poses with Andrey Rublev (RUS) at the trophy presentation after the final during the Western and Southern Open final at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev is set to face Andrey Rublev in the last round-robin match at the ATP Finals. Daniil Medvedev has already secured a semi-final berth from the group with the second position still up for grabs. Rublev and Zverev will hope to finish the group second ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the first match of the ATP Finals. The German defeated the Spaniard in three sets to get off to a perfect start. However, a defeat against Daniil Medvedev has left the German depending on others for qualification. Zverev needs Medvedev to defeat Alcaraz and then the German needs to beat Rublev to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Andrey Rublev has had a disappointing tournament so far at the ATP Finals. The Russian has lost both his opening matches to Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz and is as good as eliminated as things stand currently. Rublev could already know his fate even before stepping on the court for his match.

Although Zverev leads the head-to-head against Rublev by 5-3, their last meeting was won by Andrey Rublev at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna. In fact, Rublev has won all three meetings between the duo in 2023.

Alexander Zverev vs Andrey Rublev match prediction

Nevertheless, The SportsRush predicts that Alexander Zverev would defeat Andrey Rublev in the final round robin match on Friday evening in Turin. The German is in great run of form after beating Carlos Alcaraz and putting up a fight against Daniil Medvedev. Also, the German still has a big chance of advancing to the semi-finals, with a helping hand from Medvedev.

Andrey Rublev has underperformed so far at the ATP Finals. With two defeats already, the Russian is set to exit at the round robins stage for the third time in his career. Rublev has got the better of Zverev in 2023 but it looks unlikely in this match, as the German’s game on the indoors hard court surface goes up to the next level. The German might be stretched up to 3 sets but has a realistic chance of qualifying for the next round.