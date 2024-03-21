Tommy Paul Reveals Biggest Reason To Buy $2.5 Million Boca Raton House

Tennis is one of the most mentally and physically exhausting sports to take up professionally. Players on the ATP Tour are constantly traveling and playing in different corners of the world. Hence, creating their own stability is of the utmost importance. Tommy Paul managed to find balance in his life by purchasing a $2.5 million house in Boca Raton and spending time with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze.

Advertisement

Earlier this calendar year, several reports suggested that Tommy Paul purchased a stunning beach house in Boca Raton, Florida. According to media outlets, the multi-million dollar purchase had five bedrooms, spread over 3,200 sq ft, and is also located next to the city’s happening beaches.

Advertisement

During his conversation with Haute Living Miami, the World No. 14 revealed the reason for making the expensive purchase. Playing an individual sport such as tennis, Paul spoke about the importance of having friends and family around him whenever he can. Further, he’ll also “chill”, go fishing (one of his favorite hobbies), and eat Paige Lorenze’s cooked meals.

“One of the hardest parts about tennis is how much time you’re away from your family and friends, so when I’m here, I like to keep it simple… I do like to have fun, I like to hang out with my friends. I’m a normal person, but I’m also a competitor,” Paul explained.

“Now, I try to spend as much time [chilling out] as I can, whether it’s at the beach, fishing, by the ocean, or at dinner. My girlfriend [Paige Lorenze] makes me home-cooked meals,” Paul further said.

Lorenze, being an entrepreneur, also has quite a busy schedule all year long. Hence, the Boca Raton house makes it perfect for the couple to cool off and enjoy their downtime together.

Tommy Paul will look to spend more time in his Boca Raton house, playing in the Miami Open 2024. It is one of the most critical tournaments on the ATP Tour and Paul will aim to become the first American men’s singles player to win the title in the 2020s decade. Having made it to the semifinals of the Indian Wells 2024 tournament just before Miami, Paul has momentum on his side as well as some ‘home advantage’ in Miami.

Advertisement

What does Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of Tommy Paul, do?

A year before Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze started dating, the latter launched her clothing and houseware brand – “Dairy Boy”. Since 2021, the fashion influencer has completely devoted herself to growing her brand.

According to the brand’s official website, their goal is to:

Break the mould of a lifestyle brand, creating a space to embrace nature, life’s simple pleasures, and a good foundation of never forgetting where you came from.

With the virtue of being a model, social media influencer with 570,000 followers on Instagram, and having her fashion brand, Lorenze has a net worth of $2.5 million. Combined with Paul’s reported net worth, the couple has an estimated net worth between $7.5-8.5 million.