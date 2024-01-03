“Call up Roger Federer to Change the Rules by Tomorrow!” – Novak Djokovic Act at 2024 United Cup Ignites Ugly Social Media Feud Between Two Legends’ Fans

Jul 14, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Roger Federer (SUI) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) leave the court after the trophy presentation for the mens final on day 13 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic taking a medical time-out during his recent 2024 United Cup clash did not sit well with Roger Federer’s fans on X (formerly Twitter). The situation soon blew up into a feud as the two sections of fans traded blows.

Advertisement

Facing the Czech Republic in Serbia’s debut United Cup campaign, Djokovic came up against Jiri Lehecka in the men’s singles fixture. He inflicted a breadstick to win the first set but lost the second following a tiebreaker. In the changeover before the decider, he took a medical time-out as physios attended to his right wrist.

The social media fan wars started when a Federer fan account accused Djokovic of frequently using time-outs or bathroom breaks to halt his opponent’s momentum.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DollaaaaDame/status/1742069035880329235?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More Federer fans and Djokovic detractors echoed this sentiment and agreed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Angela_FCB/status/1742148374952898896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sanakasreekanth/status/1742107349245174180?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/escape_system19/status/1742170978526875950?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kamiltpatel/status/1742091591660237279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rrobeid/status/1742268241521565906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Abhi_Solana/status/1742153846833746419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wilde4ways/status/1742120599462322675?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, supporters of Djokovic did not take this lying down. They hit back at those who were trolling their favourite player. A couple of users pointed out why Djokovic is being targeted for taking breaks when many players do this. In fact, they end up losing despite taking breaks.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mpshe_shamai/status/1742195090452250976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mbali_Djokofan/status/1742116254054252764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJayne3/status/1742148887807234286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeslieEricSimon/status/1742222362995540146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Others said what Djokovic did was well within the rules of the game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RuggieroJe/status/1742091688959443207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/clayco___/status/1742287257288220697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ivan_UNITE/status/1742159929887326617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cashfl0w2/status/1742157506539909252?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yTTlwFyqLy5Z7pf/status/1742177532722532423?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans mocked Federer, also dragging Rafael Nadal, to respond to the jokes at Djokovic’s expense.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alexxandra1011/status/1742101717938753721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jayantCRnole/status/1742107644662587477?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LelaPe2/status/1742301400984391980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UncleAkorede/status/1742224205330989209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DejanTrifa/status/1742215648564928530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/S___P_D/status/1742116840602845533?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Medical time-outs not a new thing for Novak Djokovic

Despite requiring medical attention, Novak Djokovic brushed himself off and imposed another breadstick upon Jiri Lehecka. He won 1-6, 7-6(3), 1-6 to keep his country alive in their second round-robin clash. Serbia triumphed in mixed doubles to secure the tie and top Group E. They will now face hosts Australia in the quarter-finals.

This is not the first time Djokovic has taken a medical time-out when seemingly down and out, only to bounce back in imperious form. This is a very familiar script, often angering Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fans. A recent example is the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final. In the titanic clash, Carlos Alcaraz looked like he would race away with a straight-set victory.

The Spaniard had won the first set and led 4-2 in the second. Djokovic struggled in the hot and humid conditions and took a couple of time-outs in the second set. He soon showed incredible form to save a championship point and send the match into the decider, ultimately lifting the title.

Even if it infuriates fans of his rivals, no one can deny what Djokovic does is completely legal and allowed. The World No.1 knows how to perfectly time and utilise his breaks when facing dire circumstances in any clash.