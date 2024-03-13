Carlos Alcaraz Goes Beyond Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic To Create Another New Rivalry in Tennis to Watch Out For

As the Indian Wells 2024 moves into its quarter-final stage, players are already preparing for their rivals. However, one Carlos Alcaraz rivalry is burgeoning over most others, even than those including Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. It is Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev. While Alcaraz beat Marozsan 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals, Zverev beat Alex de Minaur 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. It will be the second they face each other in just a few months.

It is not just the two encounters in the past two months that constitute this rivalry being iconic. The head-to-head of Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev has been like a see-saw ride. They met 8 times in total, with Zverev taking the lead at 5-3. However, in the past year, their rivalry has gotten more interesting. They met thrice in 2023, and once so far in 2024. The head-to-head in the last four encounters remains 2-2 for both of them.

At the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Round of 16 and the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, Alcaraz beat Zverev 6-1, 6-2, and 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, respectively. Zverev came back strongly at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals and the 2024 Australian Open though, beating Alcaraz 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-4, and 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, respectively. With such close competition in recent times, it is definitely a rivalry to watch out for.

At the AO 2024 quarter-finals, despite Zverev being in the lead, it was quite a surprise that Alcaraz lost the way he did. Fans expected Alcaraz to go all the way and possibly witness a showdown of Djokovic vs Alcaraz. But Zverev had other plans.

In this context, it also brings to mind the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. It’s extremely hyped up every time they meet, and that could mainly be because Djokovic and Alcaraz have faced each other almost always as World No.1 and World No.2 players respectively.

Their head-to-head stands at 3-2, with Djokovic in the lead. He won their last two encounters at the Nitto ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati. The other match Djokovic won was at the 2023 Roland Garros semi-final. Alcaraz only beat him at the 2023 Wimbledon and the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev match details

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev match is about to take place for the 9th time in their careers. The quarter-final match will take place on the outdoor hardcourts of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The match will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the US at and Sky Sports in the UK on Thursday evening.

The temperature in the evening in Indian Wells, California is around 26 degrees Celsius, with 8 km/h wind speed and 29% humidity. It should be a terrific match.