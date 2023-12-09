Novak Djokovic Surpasses American Legend With Another Record, With Two More Dominant Seasons Than Roger Federer

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the championship trophy after his match against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

It seems no other player has had a season like Novak Djokovic had in 2023. The Serbian superstar won three Grand Slam titles and followed it up with the Cincinnati Masters and ATP Finals titles. Djokovic ended the year as the World No.1 and continued his dominance in men’s tennis. In the process, the Serbian created another record as this was the 12th time in Djokovic’s career that he’s won five or more titles in a season.

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as the GOAT of tennis and breaks records every time he steps in the court. Recently, after another stunning year in 2023, Djokovic surpassed Jimmy Connors’ record of 11 years on the Tour with five or more titles. Djokovic now stands alone as the most consistent player in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic has won five or more titles in 12 years of his career. The Serbian first won five or more titles in 2007 and followed it up in 2009. However, Djokovic’s best years were from 2011 to 2016 when he constantly won big titles. The Serbian is now on a 3-year streak of winning five or more titles from 2021.

Djokovic’s rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are third and fourth on the list. Federer had 10 seasons where he won five or more titles (2003-2007, 2010, 2012, 2014-2015 and 2017), while Nadal had 9 seasons (2005-2010, 2013, 2017-2018).

Novak Djokovic also ended the 2023 season with the most number of titles won by player, that too in lesser tournament appearances as compared to his rivals. The Serbian won seven titles in all, including his three Grand Slams titles. He was closely followed by Carlos Alcaraz with six titles and Daniil Medvedev with five.

Novak Djokovic looking to dominate again in 2024

Novak Djokovic has admitted that he aims to dominate tennis again in 2024. The Serbian has been successful in keeping the younger generation at bay as he continues to win big titles at the age of 36. Speaking to the media after his ATP Finals win, Djokovic admitted that he aims to win all four Grand Slam titles next year, a feat he has never managed to achieve.

Djokovic has come close to winning all four Grand Slams on three different occasions, however, the Serbian has never managed to win it. The 36-year-old has admitted he will try and win all the Grand Slams if his body permits. With Rafael Nadal set to return to tour in 2024, it will be interesting to see how Serbian reacts to facing his old rival again.

“Well, you can win four slams and an Olympic gold. I have always the highest ambitions and goals. That’s not going to be different for the next year. The drive that I have is still there. My body has been serving me well, listening to me well. I have a great team of people around me.”