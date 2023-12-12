Carlos Alcaraz Net Worth Set to Go Up After Huge Vegas Payday in 2024, Here’s More on Spanish Star’s Prize Money Earnings and Brand Endorsements

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men s singles final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Carlos Alcaraz has made a good name for himself at the age of 20. The Spaniard has had strong outings in almost every Grand Slam in the last two years, winning two of those (US Open 2022 and Wimbledon 2023). Now ranked No.2 in the world, the Spaniard is widely regarded as the future of tennis. With great success comes mega money and he has impressed this year, taking the overall Carlos Alcaraz net worth easily above an estimated $17 million.

Carlos Alcaraz is building a strong rivalry with legend Novak Djokovic as both the players are competing for highest honours in the sport. With his ever-growing popularity and undeniable ability, Alcaraz is set to rule the tennis world for years to come. So much so that he has recently confirmed being a part of a men’s singles exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 3, 2024, taking on his childhood hero and fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz net worth in 2023

Carlos Alcaraz had another brilliant year in 2023, winning the Wimbledon for the first time. The Spaniard even made it to the semifinals of the French Open as well as the US Open. Alcaraz became the seventh youngest player ever to win a Grand Slam and the youngest ever World No.1 in tennis history.

Alcaraz has won $22,583,074 in prize money throughout his career, according to ATP. The Spaniard has made $10,753,431 in prize money during the 2023 season, in which he won 6 singles titles. This will add up significantly to the Carlos Alcaraz net worth figure too.

Carlos Alcaraz enters most tournaments as the favorite to win, showing his immense talent at such a young age. Although the Spaniard is yet to complete a Career Slam, he is widely regarded as one of the best players in tennis history. When he was 13, he signed a racket deal with Babolat, which he still uses in tournaments. It was a milestone moment for Alcaraz when Nike was the first marketer to sign him up professionally back in January 2020 and so, Alcaraz is seen wearing Nike Air Zoom Vapor Pros on the court.

In January 2022, Alcaraz was appointed as a brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker Rolex and also, has various high-end and well-known brand deals, including those with the dermo-cosmetics company Isdin, the Spanish food company ElPozo, and BMW. Carlos’ most recent brand agreement is with Louis Vuitton, where he will become a brand ambassador in June 2023. The 20-year-old has also modelled for American fashion giant, Calvin Klein since January 2023.

According to Forbes, Carlos Alcaraz earned a whopping $20 million off the court in 2023. And in one of the ATP tournaments, the Spaniard controversially charged $750,000 just for appearance fees.