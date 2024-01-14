Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Biggest Difference between Him and Rafael Nadal with Novak Djokovic Target at 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently outlined his goals for the 2024 Australian Open, saying he wants to face 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final. This is a marked difference from what his senior compatriot Rafael Nadal had said about playing against the Serb in the past.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year to bag his second Grand Slam title. However, his form stalled a bit after this. Apart from reaching the semifinals of the US Open, he failed to make a mark at any tournament. Regardless, he finished the season with two ATP 1000 titles, three ATP 500s, and a Grand Slam.

Ahead of kickstarting his 2024 Australian Open campaign, Alcaraz hoped to emulate his previous season’s results (via Jose Morgado). Asked about his goal for the first Slam of the year, he said he wants to take on Djokovic in the final. He said the World No.1 is the record winner, hence playing him in the summit clash would be ‘special’.

“I had a great off-season. Hope my 2024 can be as good as 2023. Reach the final and play Novak Djokovic. He is a 10-time champ here. Playing him on Laver Arena would be special. I want that.”

Alcaraz has frequently reiterated the goal of squaring off against Djokovic in multiple competitions. But his stance of beating the best to become the best is not echoed by Nadal. In 2018, the veteran Spaniard remarked he does not prefer playing against Djokovic, calling him one of the greatest players in history (via Express). He said he is not one of those players who believe in testing their limits by wanting to take on elite opponents.

Nadal stated he would give it his everything if he came up against Djokovic. However, he made it clear he would rather face easier competitors than ‘great’ players. The 22-time Grand Slam winner prefers to win without breaking a sweat, as opposed to Alcaraz. The younger Spaniard seemingly leans towards putting his capabilities to the test and competing with the top athletes.

Unlike Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic is not concerned about who he faces

Carlos Alcaraz has often been slammed for being ‘obsessed’ with Novak Djokovic. He admitted late last season that the Serb is always on his mind during practice sessions. He said he gives his 100% in training because he wants to catch up to the World No.1.

Djokovic, on the other hand, does not think much about his rivals, let alone specifically Alcaraz. He is focused on improving and maintaining himself. For a man who holds almost every notable record in tennis, there isn’t really much competition to worry about. Ahead of the 2024 Australian Open, he was asked which player he considers his biggest threat. Djokovic said his primary adversary is himself, only then followed by the top players in the field (via Tennis Letter).

“Myself always first, & then of course all the other best players in the world.”

The 2024 AO draw has put Djokovic and Alcaraz in opposite ends, meaning they could clash only in a dream final. It could be a thrilling addition to their rivalry after the 2023 Wimbledon and Cincinnati Open finals.