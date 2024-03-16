Daniil Medvedev Forgets Huge Roger Federer Achievement While Talking About Jannik Sinner’s Winning Streak

Jan 28, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy and Daniil Medvedev of Russia pose with their trophies after the men s singles final at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev recently talked about Jannik Sinner’s winning streak, believing it would end soon. He mentioned Novak Djokovic’s record-breaking run over a decade ago, saying it also eventually stopped. However, he could not recollect that it was none other than Roger Federer who halted the Serb.

Speaking in a press conference during the Indian Wells 2024, Medvedev was asked what he and other players think when someone looks unbeatable. He said a winning streak is a great feeling since everything seems to go your way. He claimed Sinner must be feeling the same, but that phase has an end.

The Russian talked about Djokovic’s record unbeaten run of 43 matches in 2010-11, saying it also came to an end. However, he could not remember who stopped it, forgetting Federer’s feat. He said if he or someone faces Sinner, they do not think much of his form and play only to win.

“At one moment it always stops. I think Novak has the record, 46 or something. Still, someone stopped him. I don’t even know who it was. But if I or someone else is playing Jannik, I do think in the locker room doesn’t make much. You know, you go on the court, you try to win.”

Daniil Medvedev added that Jannik Sinner’s wave of confidence will carry him, but sooner or later someone will defeat him. Sending a veiled message, he said he would do everything to win if he came up against the Italian. Both will play in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells 2024 and could potentially clash in the final.

“Yeah, so not much more to add, for sure. Confidence helps him, but there is going to be someone who will stop him. Maybe not here; maybe later. If I play him, I will try my best to win.”

Djokovic embarked on a 43-match winning streak, starting from the 2010 Davis Cup final as he helped Serbia to the title. It lasted until Federer snapped it in the semi-finals of the 2011 French Open. This is the longest unbeaten run of this generation, and fourth overall.

Daniil Medvedev among the victims of Jannik Sinner’s winning streak

Sinner’s quarter-final win at the Indian Wells 2024 over Jiri Lehecka took his unbeaten run to 19-0. This includes a perfect 16-0 start to the season, during which he won the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open. He went past a list of illustrious opponents in Melbourne, including Djokovic in the semi-final and Medvedev in the summit clash.

Jannik Sinner recovered from a two-set deficit to win his first Grand Slam title. Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, lost his fifth Majors final. During his post-match speech, he challenged the champion and said he would wrest back the trophy in 2025. Sinner, though, did not fall for the bait but only wished him luck calmly and said he would be prepared for anything.

Now, Medvedev could have an opportunity to get revenge of sorts. If he gets past Tommy Paul and Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz, they will cross in the Indian Wells 2024 final.