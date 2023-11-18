“Ben Shelton Can Also Come There”: Daniil Medvedev Expects American to Match Him, Djokovic, Alcaraz & Sinner

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) shakes hands with Daniil Medvedev (L) during the trophy ceremony after their match in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After his final round-robin match in the 2023 ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev spoke highly about the upcoming stars of tennis. He believed Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are currently the best and Ben Shelton will join them soon. He opined that on the court, there is not much difference between the young stars and older players like him and even Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

Daniil Medvedev secured a semi-final spot despite losing the last group-stage fixture against Carlos Alcaraz. He had beaten the Spaniard in the 2023 US Open semi-final. He and Djokovic are the oldest participants in the 2023 ATP Finals. Even as the Serb continued dominating the field at 36, multiple younger challengers have risen.

Talking to the press, Medvedev said these young prodigies like Sinner, Alcaraz and Holger Rune are amongst the best already. He believed the likes of Shelton and Arthur Fils also have the potential to join them at the top.

Advertisement

“Jannik, Holger & Carlos at this moment are at the top. For sure Ben Shelton, Arthur Fils, guys like this, they can also come there.”

The Russian added that since they are some of the best players right now, their gameplay is not very different to his or Djokovic’s. Apart from the major difference that the latter has won 24 Grand Slams, their level of tennis when playing each other is currently similar, believes Medvedev. He used Djokovic’s loss to Sinner to support his point.

“I think because they’re at the top, there is not much difference between me, even Novak, & them. The difference is that Novak has won 24 Grand Slams. When they play one-on-one, as we saw, he can lose. So there is not much different.”

Medvedev has firmly been ahead of the chasing pack this year. He held his own in the No.3 spot for most of the year. With Sinner, Rune, and even Shelton scaling new heights consistently, the old guard will have to keep an eye out for the rising youngsters.

Daniil Medvedev reflects on becoming a top player despite not being a talented teenager

Reflecting on his tennis evolution, Daniil Medvedev praised the aforementioned ‘next-gen’ stars for playing elite tennis while still in their teens. He touched upon how he was a late bloomer. Making his pro debut in 2014, it was only around the last four years he emerged as a serious contender.

Advertisement

Medvedev said he started playing at the top level at 23, unlike Shelton, Alcaraz etc. who did so at 19. He called it impressive, recollecting that he was ranked in the 600s when he was that age.

“If I compare to myself, the difference is I started playing top tennis maybe at 23. I think it was 2019. They started doing it at, like, 19. Pretty impressive. At 19 I was probably 600 in the world. That’s impressive.”

The 2021 US Open winner said he is content with his journey as a tennis player because he rose to this level despite not being a gifted teenager. He toiled hard to be where he is, saying he was ‘happy’ how his efforts have paid off.

“That’s also why I like my journey. I was not like them. I had to slowly, slowly dig my way up. Now I’m here & I’m really happy.”

Medvedev has worked hard for a career that most other players would envy. He has a chance to add more glitter to his cabinet with a second ATP Finals title. He takes on Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals to contend for a spot in the final.