“Choked Today For His Country” “Give Him an Oscar”: Fans Have Fun at the Sight of Novak Djokovic Being Emotional After Davis Cup Loss to Jannik Sinner’s Italy

Jul 8, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) is interviewed after winning his semifinals men s singles match against Cameron Norrie (GBR) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Serbia’s challenge for a second Davis Cup title ended at the hands of a Jannik Sinner-inspired Italy. As someone passionate about representing his homeland, the Serb got teary during the post-match press conference. He received an empathetic response from many corners. However, many fans on social media mocked Djokovic’s reaction to his country’s elimination.

Gunning for a second Davis Cup after 2010, Serbia met Italy in the semi-finals. The Sinner vs. Djokovic clash headlined the tie. The duo had faced off twice in the recent ATP Finals, including the summit match that the latter won. This time, however, the World No.4 got his revenge, twice. Sinner beat Djokovic in the singles fixture to level the tie. Then, he teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to beat the World No.1 and Miomir Kecmanovic in doubles and get Italy into the final.

Novak Djokovic could not stop himself from tearing up at the press conference after the match. While he was likely feeling emotional and disappointed, some fans on X (formerly Twitter) brutally trolled him. They claimed he was faking it and sarcastically called for him to be given an Oscar Award. One fan said this reaction will be repeated at the 2024 Paris Olympics, implying Djokovic will fail once again in the prestigious event.

Some used this opportunity to level doping allegations against Djokovic, referring to the pre-match dope testing to which the 24-time Majors winner objected.

The Davis Cup loss brought the curtains down on Djokovic’s official season. Apart from a few potential exhibition matches, the Serb will next be seen when the 2024 season gets underway.

Novak Djokovic also received support after tearing up following Davis Cup exit

Despite the trolls, Novak Djokovic also found empathy and support from fans online. They reiterated that he remains the GOAT despite the loss. Some pointed out the wonderful 2023 season he had, saying he should enjoy that. He lifted three Grand Slams this year to become the all-time leader, in addition to winning the ATP Finals and finishing as the Year-End No.1.

After curtailing Djokovic and Serbia’s campaign, Italy will face Australia in the Davis Cup Final. They will be hunting for their first title since 1976 while the team from Down Under will hope to improve on their runner-up finish from last year.