Coco Gauff Calls For More Quality Tennis Talent To Come Out From Miami After Backing Latest $3 Million Initiative

Coco Gauff was born in Delray Beach, which is in the Miami Metropolitan area of Florida. Showing her love for her place of origin, Gauff recently supported an initiative to produce more players from there. As part of the US Open Legacy initiative, which was created to honor Gauff’s historic Grand Slam achievement last year, the tennis courts at Pompey Park, Delray Beach have been refurbished and reopened. This is a huge occasion in Delray Beach’s history.

Gauff took the tennis world by storm after her US Open win in 2023. Her win was celebrated in myriad ways by Americans. The brand New Balance even paid her the ultimate tribute during the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff herself chose Pompey Park courts to be the first project in this initiative. The grand opening was on 19th March i.e. Tuesday. Although Gauff lived her initial years in Atlanta, she and her family moved back to Delray Beach to provide better tennis facilities for Gauff. She was 6 when she picked up a tennis racquet and they moved back to Florida when she was 7. By the time she turned 8, Gauff worked with Gerald Loglo at the New Generation Tennis Academy.

However, the Pompey Park will always remain special to her since she grew up playing there. She even has the geographic coordinates of the park imprinted on her shoes. Both Gauff and the Delray Beach mayor Shelly Petrolia, and many other important dignitaries from USTA (United States Tennis Association) were present at the opening ceremony. Gauff believes this initiative will drive more kids from her area to pick up tennis like she did.

More about Coco Gauff and her involvement with the US Open Legacy initiative

The United States Tennis Association believes this initiative is the right measure to improve tennis in the US at the grassroots level. The overall fund they have planned to utilize is $3 million USD for it to be successful. The Pompey Parks are only just the beginning of this great initiative. With more talented tennis players coming out of various parts of the US, like Emma Navarro from New York, or Marcos Giron from Thousand Oaks, California, the enterprise and its planning will grow.

When Coco Gauff won the US Open, she beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. It was a huge feat by a 19-year-old then. Emma Navarro has now defeated Aryna Sabalenka at the Indian Wells, and more players otherwise. Giron too became a finalist at the 2024 Delray Beach Open. If this initiative continues, it could do wonders for US Tennis.

Coco Gauff will next play in the Miami Open 2024, aiming to win the first WTA 1000 title of her career in her hometown.