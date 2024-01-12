Daniil Medvedev Has Classy, Explosive Response to Netflix Making Him a Villain in Alexander Zverev Episode

Daniil Medvedev has finally responded to his portrayal in Season 2 of the Netflix show, ‘Break Point’. Although the Russian was not a major part of the show, he was shown in a negative light. Medvedev featured a lot in Episode 4 of the series which was dedicated to Alexander Zverev.

After their Monte Carlo match, which Medvedev won in three sets, Zverev claimed that Medvedev used ‘unfair things’ to his advantage. The episode showed the Russian frequently arguing with the chair umpire and taunting fans. Medvedev is also shown smashing racquets and hitting balls directly at the opponents. Zverev slammed Medvedev too, calling him out for his lack of sportsmanship.

However, Daniil Medvedev is not taking his portrayal as a villain too seriously and has accused Netflix of over-exaggerating things. The Russian admitted that he is yet to watch the complete episode and has been avoiding it because he would have been frustrated. He further claimed that the series is not real life and he is not too bothered.

“I didn’t watch the episode and probably will not because I’ll get frustrated probably (laughter). I heard a little bit. That’s how Netflix is. People around me, people in the locker room, they know how I am. I don’t have much to add because, yeah, series is not real life”

Daniil Medvedev is an unorthodox character in tennis. The Russian has a habit of using the negative energy around him to get results, perhaps enjoying the villain tag given to him by crowds. The 27-year-old will aim to do the same as he is set to participate in the Australian Open 2024.

Daniil Medvedev hoping for Australian Open glory

Daniil Medvedev has come close to winning his maiden Australian Open title on a couple of occasions. The Russian made it to the finals in 2021 and 2022. Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final. In 2022, Medvedev was one set away from winning the title, but lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets. However, this year could be the chance for Medvedev to win the title for the first time.

Daniil Medvedev has not participated in any tournament coming into the Australian Open, as he wants to keep his body fresh. The World No.3 enjoyed a good end to the 2023 season by making it to the US Open final, but again failed to win any Grand Slam in 2023. The Russian will face the qualifier, Terence Atmane in the first round. Medvedev is drawn in the same half as Carlos Alcaraz and could potentially face him in the semifinals if they both make it to that stage.