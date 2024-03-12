Fact Check: Did Serena Williams Not Play at Indian Wells For 14 Years Over Match-Fixing Allegations?

Myth: Serena Williams did not feature in Indian Wells for 14 years because of match-fixing allegations

Serena Williams, along with elder sister Venus, boycotted the Indian Wells tournament for over a decade. After playing in 2001, they did not take part in the WTA Premier (now WTA 1000) event until 2015 and 2016, respectively. It took a personal conversation with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, the new owner of the tournament from 2009, to get the sisters to end their absence (ESPN).

Advertisement

This incident remains a massive blot on the Indian Wells’ otherwise glittering history. Some fans believe that Serena and Venus did not play because match-fixing accusations were levied upon them in 2001.

Fact: Serena Williams, along with Venus, boycotted the tournament after racial abuse

While there were allegations of match-fixing against the Williams sisters in 2001, that was not the reason behind their extended absence from Indian Wells. Back then, Venus was the more accomplished player while Serena was just getting started. Hence, after the former pulled out of their Indian Wells 2001 semi-final, there was talk of the Williams family having pre-decided the outcome. Hence, Serena received boos in the final.

Advertisement

The jeers were laced with racism. Not only her, but Venus and their parents, Richard and Oracene, were also subject to racial slurs. The younger sister broke down crying during the changeover, such was the booing. The crowd cheered every time she made a fault and lost a point. Serena Williams composed herself to defeat Kim Clijsters and lift the title. However, the jeering continued even during her trophy presentation.

Speaking to USA Today, Richard Williams revealed what slurs were hurled at them, terming Indian Wells a disgrace. He claimed a fan wished to skin them alive.

Hence, Serena and Venus decided to make a statement by boycotting the Indian Wells event, even though it was a mandatory tournament. They were so staunch in their boycott that they preferred paying large fines for skipping the competition, rather than participating.

Reason for myth: Match-fixing allegations were levied in 2001 after Venus withdrew at the last minute

Venus Williams entered the Indian Wells 2001 as a two-time singles Grand Slam champion, with 15 WTA titles overall. Serena, meanwhile, had won only the 1999 US Open and had a total of eight titles. Hence, the elder sister was the bigger player back then.

The duo were set to cross paths in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells 2001. Both were top 5 players hence fans were brimming with excitement for the clash. However, with just minutes to go, Venus pulled out and gave Serena a walkover. This did not sit well with many fans and analysts. They claimed that Richard Williams had instructed his elder daughter to withdraw in an attempt to get Serena out of her shadow (Sportskeeda).

Advertisement

Hence, while there was a background of match-fixing allegations to the entire episode, that was not the reason behind the Williams sisters not featuring in Indian Wells for a decade and a half. It was a conscious boycott to take a stand against the vile racism targeted at Serena and the family during the final.