Indian Wells 2024 Venue: How Larry Ellison Transformed $77,000,000 Iconic Indian Wells Tennis Garden After Takeover From Pete Sampras and Chris Evert

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden has seen ownership changes a couple of times since its inauguration in March 2000. Current owner Larry Ellison, co-founder and CTO of Oracle, took over in 2009. From 2006-2008, a group of private investors that included Pete Sampras, Chris Evert, and Billie Jean King, had the rights for the Indian Wells 2024 venue.

Charlie Pasarell, the founding father of the Indian Wells tournament, partnered with sport management giant IMG to create the precinct for $77 million in 2000. The agency was the majority stakeholder until 2006, when a group of investors purchased it.

This group included owners of Tennis Magazine, Pasarell, Sampras, Evert, King, and golf legend Greg Norman. In December 2009, Ellison, an avid tennis fan, took over the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as well as the tournament. Under his supervision, the premises evolved to the next level.

In addition to the iconic Stadium 1, the 16,100-seater that is the second-biggest tennis arena in the world. Larry Ellison got an 8000-capacity Stadium 2 constructed. The new stadium features an outlet of the famed Nobu restaurant overlooking the court. He upgraded and expanded the outdoor parking, media and press rooms, broadcast boxes, player locker rooms, and more.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden now has 21 restaurants or food stalls. It has grown to have 29 hard courts, 23 of which are floodlit. Other additions other Ellison’s ownership include two massive shade structures, a new VIP club, and a Stadium Plaza.

Ellison’s closeness with Rafael Nadal has been in the news recently. The Spaniard is reportedly staying at the tech mogul’s resort, Sensei Porcupine Creek, about a 15-minute drive from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The Indian Wells 2024 venue is situated in one of the most affluent regions in the USA. Hence, it is one of the most famous tennis hotspots in the world.

The Indian Wells 2024 venue offers fans an unforgettable experience

The Indian Wells 2024 will see the biggest stars from the ATP and WTA Tours battle it out. It is a 1000-level event on both sides, hence witnessing packed fields. The top 10 of both Tours will feature, in addition to names likes Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Gael Monfils, and more. Fans will surely witness some crackling fixtures.

For attendees, cars/taxis and buses are the best way to reach the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The nearest bus stop is barely minutes away on foot, while the Indian Wells 2024 venue has ample parking options. As per their website, BMW drivers will even get exclusive free parking. The center also has dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for taxis and ride-sharing services.

Fans will not get bored even away from the tennis action. Situated in a prime location, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden has many hotels, restaurants, golf greens, and other entertainment options in close vicinity.