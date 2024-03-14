Taylor Fritz Joins Jannik Sinner in Rare List of Players After Losing to Holger Rune at Indian Wells 2024

Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz delivered a classic Indian Wells tie on Wednesday night. Rune, the young Dane came from behind to win the match in three sets to move into the next round of the competition. The 20-year-old has made it a habit to come from a set down and win important matches.

Over the course of his young career, the Dane has already defeated some top players while coming back from a set down. Now, Taylor Fritz has joined this unwanted list as he lost to Rune after being in a dominant position. Here is a list of 5 tennis stars whom Holger Rune has defeated after coming back from a set down.

1. Rune vs Ruud – Rome Masters 2023

Casper Ruud faced off against Holger Rune at the semi-finals of the Rome Masters in 2023. The Norwegian star took the first set in a tie-break and got the lead in the match. However, Rune played some of his best tennis to win the next two sets, in a tightly-contested match. Holger Rune ended up winning the match 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 to book a place in the finals.

2. Rune vs Dimitrov – Wimbledon 2023

Holger Rune faced off against Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon in 2023. The duo met in the fourth round and played out one of the matches of the tournament. Dimitrov took an early one set to love lead by winning the first set 3-6. However, Rune soon found his top gear and won the next two tie-breaks to win the next two sets as well as the fourth one that followed. In the end, Rune qualified for the quarterfinals with a 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

3. Rune vs Kecmanovic – Swiss Indoors 2023

Holger Rune got off to a shocking start against Miomir Kecmanovic during their clash at the Basel Indoors tournament. The Dane lost the first set 1-6 but came back to win the match 1-6, 7-5, 6-3. Rune was even a break down in the third set, but played some of the best tennis of his career to get over the line.

4. Holger Rune vs Jannik Sinner – Monte Carlo 2023

Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune went head-to-head in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-final in 2023. The Italian got off to a fast start taking the first set 6-1. However, Rune soon got back to his best level and fought back to win the next two sets. The Danish star ended up winning the match 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 to seal a place in the final of the Monte Carlo. However, Rune eventually lost the final to Andrey Rublev.

5. Holger Rune vs Taylor Fritz – Indian Wells 2024

Rune knocked out the home favorite, Taylor Fritz, in a thrilling three setter at the Indian Wells. The Danish star lost the first set but came back to win the match 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. Rune also saved a match point in process, while making his way to the next round.