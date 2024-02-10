How Many Times Has Rafael Nadal Won Indian Wells? Spaniard Set to Return After 2022 Final Loss

The Indian Wells Masters 2024 in California will take place from 6-17 March. One big news is Novak Djokovic’s return after 5 years to the tournament, which has generated a lot of hype around it. Djokovic and Roger Federer are also the joint highest winners of the tournament i.e. 5 times. But ‘How many times has Rafael Nadal won Indian Wells?’ The answer is 3.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal, alongside Jimmy Connors and Michael Chang, has won the Indian Wells three times each. They are joint 2nd highest number of winners of the tournament. Here’s looking at the three times Rafael Nadal won the Indian Wells:

The time Rafael Nadal proved too strong for Novak Djokovic in 2007

The year was 2007 and Novak Djokovic was still to become a superstar in the tennis world and hadn’t even won his first Indian Wells title yet. He, however, had a terrific year in 2007 and met Rafael Nadal in the final. Djokovic had defeated Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal had defeated Andy Roddick in the semifinals. In the final, Nadal won comfortably, 6-2, 7-5. Djokovic would go on to win his first Indian Wells Masters title the very next year.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal was no match for Andy Murray in 2009

In 2009, Rafael Nadal won every match barring one in straight sets. In the semifinals, he defeated Andy Roddick again, this time by 6-3, 6-3. Andy Murray managed to get past a then-peak Roger Federer in the other semi-final. The Brit won by 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 over the Swiss legend. In the final, Nadal swept away Murray by 6-1, 6-2. It was a dominating performance like no other.

Rafael Nadal won his third and final Indian Wells title in 2013, against an old Argentine rival

Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro played in the 2009 US Open semi-finals. Nadal lost in straight sets of 3-6 against the Argentine player. Fortunately for him, four years later at the BNP Paribas Open, Nadal took his revenge. He beat the Argentine player 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win his final Indian Wells title.

Advertisement

Besides the question ‘How many times has Rafael Nadal won the Indian Wells?’ still reverberating in the tennis world, his three wins provide a comprehensive analysis to quench the doubt.

When did Nadal last play in Indian Wells?

Rafael Nadal last played at the Indian Wells as recently as the 2022 edition. Not only did he compete, he was the finalist that year, fighting bravely till the end at the age of 36. He lost in the final to Taylor Fritz by 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). If not for this loss, the answer to the question ‘How many times has Rafael Nadal won the Indian Wells?’ would’ve been four.

Nadal would’ve competed last year as well but withdrew at the last moment owing to his left leg injury.

Who is playing in Indian Wells 2024?

The list of players playing at the Indian Wells 2024 is out. Carlos Alcaraz returns to defend his title. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are back this year as well. Australian Open 2024 champion Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and even Andy Murray are some of the other players who have confirmed their participation.

How many ATP Masters 1000 titles has Nadal won?

Rafael Nadal has won 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles and counting, throughout his career. The clay legend lost 17 times, which makes it 53 appearances in ATP Masters 1000 titles.

What is the current Rafael Nadal ranking?

Rafael Nadal currently holds the ATP World Ranking of 647 as of February 5, 2024.

With injuries and all, Nadal hasn’t been his best of late, but he will look to turn his fortunes around this year. Maybe people will stop asking ‘How many times has Rafael Nadal won the Indian Wells?’ since they will have the answer to themselves all the time.