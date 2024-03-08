Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins Prediction and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Will Collins Stun the World No.1 on Home Soil?

The Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins clash in the second round of the Indian Wells 2024 is set to be a blockbuster event. The duo will collide in front of a packed crowd at the Indian Wells with Swiatek looking to continue her domination. The Polish star is the top seed at the tournament and will be the favorite to win the title.

However, her opponent, Danielle Collins could potentially cause an upset. The American is fresh off a first round win against Erika Andreeva and now, backed with a vocal home crowd, Collins would look to cause an upset against Swiatek. However, defeating the world number 1 could prove to be too much of a task for Collins. The SportsRush predicts Iga Swiatek to win the match.

What is the Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head?

Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins have faced off on six occasions in the past. The Polish star has dominated throughout their rivalry leading the head-to-head 5-1. Collins’ only win against Swiatek came at the Australian Open 2022 semifinals.

Where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins live?

The second round clash between Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins will be played at the Indian Wells on Friday at 1.00 pm ET. The match will be telecasted live across the United States on Tennis Channel. Also, the match will be live on Tennis TV throughout the world.

What is the Danielle Collins ranking?

Danielle Collins is ranked No.56 in the world currently. The American star reached as high as No.7 in the rankings during her run to the final of the Australian Open 2022.

Why is Danielle Collins retiring from tennis?

Danielle Collins has announced that she will retire from professional tennis at the end of the season. The 30-year-old admitted that the results do not really matter to her anymore at this point in her career and that’s why she has decided to retire come the end of the season.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday?

The temperature is expected to be around 20 Degrees Celsius during the Friday afternoon session at the Indian Wells. Also, the weather will be perfect for tennis with clear skies around and no signs of rain.

Has Iga Swiatek won Indian Wells?

Iga Swiatek won the Indian Wells title in 2022. The Polish defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets to win the final. But the World No.1 was defeated in the semi-final of the tournament last year by eventual winner Elena Rybakina.