Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev Have Massive Edge in Their Australian Open 2024 Semifinals Due to One Particular Stat

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have taken the tough route towards the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Both the tennis stars had to undergo moments of pressure on their way. Djokovic, the defending champion, faced an inspired Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals and needed 4 gruelling sets to go through. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev was pushed to a 4-setter by an under-par Carlos Alcaraz in his quarter-final matchup. Now, with the semifinals line up set, Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will face Daniil Medvedev.

Although these two games are too tough to call, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will have an advantage over their opponents. The duo have spent the least time on court in hot and humid Aussie conditions as compared to their respective opponents. The players have played under the hot afternoon conditions and that will play a part in the semi-finals.

Jannik Sinner has spent the least minutes on court out of the four players. The Italian star is yet to drop a set on his way to the semifinals and looked extremely settled during his matches. The World No.4 has been on court for just 10 hrs 2 mins. Comparatively, his semi-final opponent, Novak Djokovic has spent 14hrs 29 mins on court. The Serbian has been engaged in a few four setter matches on his way to the semi-final.

In the second semi-final, Daniil Medvedev will have an advantage as he has spent less time on court than Alexander Zverev. The Russian has been engaged in a couple of five setters and has spent 15hrs 35 mins on court. However, his opponent Zverev has spent 16hrs 44 mins on court during his matches, the most among the semi-finalists. So Medvedev clearly has the edge, even though he was sentenced to a 3.40 am finish in his Round 2 match this year.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev set to thrill the crowd

The two semifinals set for the Australian Open 2024, are set to be blockbuster events. Both the matches have the potential to cause an upset as Sinner and Zverev will start as underdogs. Djokovic and Medvedev would be hoping to set up another Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. The duo have already played in three finals with the Serbian winning 2, including the last time at the US Open 2023.

Jannik Sinner has enjoyed his recent matches against Novak Djokovic, having won two of the last three. The Italian is the most inform player at the tournament, having not dropped a set yet. However, Djokovic is unbeaten in 33 consecutive matches at Melbourne Park and unbeaten at the Australian Open since 2018.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are developing a rivalry. There is no love lost between the duo and Medvedev has enjoyed the better head-to-head record. Both the players have been involved in 5-set thrillers during the tournament and fatigue will play a part in their match. However, the Russian will go into the match as a favorite.