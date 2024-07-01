Jimmy Connors Snubs John McEnroe for Bjorn Borg in Ultimate Wimbledon Compliment

In the hallowed grounds of Wimbledon, where emerald lawns whisper tales of tennis titans past, two contrasting forces once graced the stage: Jimmy Connors and Bjorn Borg. They were more than rivals; they were embodiments of clashing energies, a canvas where passion met precision and fire met ice. With Wimbledon 2024 having begun on July 1, the American legend went down memory lane to talk about what was it like playing against the Swedish champion.

In the recent episode of the ‘Advantage With Connors’ podcast, Jimmy Connors was asked by his son Brett about opponents he found toughest to beat at Wimbledon. While Connors admitted that John McEnroe posed a lot of problems for him, it was Bjorn Borg who was the best ever.

Jimmy Connors called the 5-time Wimbledon champion the quintessential Wimbledon player. Connors respects Borg’s traditional, rule-abiding nature and his rapport with the sophisticated Wimbledon crowd. He believes that these factors played an important role in his rival’s success. Connors was quoted as saying:

“Borg was the perfect fit for Wimbledon—traditional, calm, and respectful of the rules. He appreciated the conditions and the sophisticated crowd.”

On the other hand, Jimmy Connors was candid himself to call himself the opposite, someone who was more rebellious and emotional in his demeanour and a person who thrived in ‘US Open-like’ and ‘soccer’ crowds in a tennis arena. This is why he was considered by a large section of tennis fans in the UK as an antagonist.

When it came to their playing styles, Connors elaborated on Borg’s game which was more from the baseline itself and he was patient enough in using his skill to make his opponents falter. While he stopped short of calling the Swede ‘defensive’, Connors said that he was someone who liked coming more to net and being aggressive and intense in finishing off points as quickly as possible. But Borg had the last word because of being enigmatic in his approach.

“Borg, I- I never beat him at Wimbledon, and he never beat me at the US Open, it was like we were both doing each other a favour and defending our titles. “Our games were matched in many ways though I was more aggressive. He never said a word; I said everything. You couldn’t read him. “Borg never showed his emotions. You couldn’t tell what he was thinking, and that made him incredibly tough to play against,” Connors added.

This admiration for Borg’s demeanour underscores why Connors found him so challenging to compete against.

Jimmy Connors-Bjorn Borg Had Iconic Wimbledon Rivalry

Jimmy Connors had a long-standing rivalry with Bjorn Borg and at Wimbledon, they played each other on 4 occasions, 3 of those being in consecutive years, i.e. 1977 finals, 1978 finals and the 1979 semifinals.

Connors’ reflections reveal a deep respect for Borg’s approach to the game and how it contrasted with his own more confrontational style. Their battles on Wimbledon’s pristine lawns not only defined an era but also showcased the diversity of talents and personalities that have enriched the tournament’s history.

In terms of big names playing against each other on so many instances at Wimbledon, Connors and Borg’s rivalry could be equated to the one Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had until the last decade, as the duo also played 4 times against each other in their careers in London.

But while Connors can speak volumes about Borg, his finest moment at Wimbledon was winning the 1982 final against John McEnroe. Connors often speaks about having been considered the underdog at the time despite his achievements since McEnroe was the defending champion and in terrific form at the time.

However, after losing to Borg on so many occasions and not having won the Wimbledon title in 8 years, Connors broke the streak impressively and made his name immortal in tennis history by becoming a 2-time champion at SW19.