“Looks To Have Found His Game Again”: Simona Halep’s Ex-Coach Names 4 Potential Grand Slam Winners for 2024 Ft. Former Protege Holger Rune

Mouratoglou praised Rune’s association with Becker, saying he looks confident. He said he expects the player to put in good performances in the upcoming season.

“The progress was incredible. If you remember, just over a year ago he was at No. 30 in the world. And now I feel that he has come back to his best level, to the level he was playing last year during the indoor season, or even this year during the clay season. If you look at his results on clay, he was playing top three in the world, and the same when he was playing the indoor season. I think he came back to that level. That’s what I feel from the last matches I’ve seen him play.”

“I think the partnership with Boris is working well. I can see he feels good. If he looks confident again, he looks to have found his game again. So I expect from him to play really great first at UTS this weekend and then next year.”

Holger Rune needs one big season to be a genuine Grand Slam contender

Holger Rune achieved a career-high rank of World No.4 in 2023 with some good showings in the European campaign. However, he faltered later on and finished the season as No.8, scraping into the ATP Finals. His only title this season was his second consecutive ATP 250 Munich Open. He is due for a breakout season like Alcaraz and Sinner had in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Alcaraz announced himself as a force to reckon with in 2022 with two ATP Masters and the US Open. Similarly, 2023 proved to be a moment of stepping up for Sinner. The Italian won his first ATP 1000 title, finished second in the ATP Finals and won the Davis Cup to finish the season ranked No.4.

Sinner also had his best Grand Slam result this year, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. With a late-season surge that included two ATP 500 trophies and two wins over Djokovic in two weeks, Sinner established himself as an elite contender.

Alcaraz is already a leading favorite for any tournament he enters and now Sinner has also joined that league. While Rune has the potential to be one of the best, he needs to get inspired by his peers and have a breakthrough year to make everyone sit up and take notice. To become a Grand Slam favorite as tipped by Mouratoglou, he needs to rise to the level Sinner and Alcaraz have achieved as youngsters.