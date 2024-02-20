Nicolas Jarry vs Yannick Hanfmann Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Rio Open 2024 Clash

Right alongside the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, the Rio Open 2024 is ready to roll in another part of the world. The Brazil-based ATP Tour 500 tournament has its list of players ready and the schedule is already out. In the bottom half of the draw, it will be Nicolas Jarry vs Yannick Hanfmann in the first round on Tuesday. Jarry is the 4th seeded player in the competition, whereas Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed.

Advertisement

The Nicolas Jarry vs Yannick Hanfmann match will take place on the clay courts of the Jockey Club Brasileiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The match will start at 7:00 pm local time (3.50 PM ET).

Nicolas Jarry reached the fourth round of the French Open last year, which remains his best Grand Slam performance to date. All of his other Grand Slam best performances are also from 2023. This shows his rise in professional tennis in recent times. Besides that, Jarry also won two ATP titles in 2023 – The Chile Open and The Geneva Open, where he beat Tomas Etcheverry and Grigor Dimitrov in the finals respectively. Most recently, he reached the finals of the 2024 Argentina Open, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3. Needless to say, at rank 21, Nicolas Jarry has been playing some terrific tennis over the last couple of years.

Advertisement

Yannick Hanfmann, on the other hand, has gone to the farthest in Grand Slams when he reached the second round of the French Open last year. At the Chile Open last year, which Jarry won, Hanfmann reached the quarter-final. He also entered the semi-final of the 2023 US Men’s Clay Court Championships. Hanfmann is particularly good on clay courts, with a staggering 16-10 win-loss ratio in 2023. He is currently ranked 56th in the ATP world rankings.

Considering all fronts, The SportsRush predicts Jarry to win the Nicolas Jarry vs Yannick Hanfmann contest. Jarry is just in better form and has won more titles than Hanfmann.

Nicolas Jarry vs Yannick Hanfmann previous match-ups analysis

Nicolas Jarry and Yannick Hanfmann have played against each other thrice in the past. The first time was at the 2022 Swiss Open in Gstaad, where Jarry beat Hanfmann 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2). The next time was at the Chile Dove Men+Care Open in Santiago, where Jarry won again, this time by 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Their last encounter was at the 2023 Italian Open, when finally Yannick Hanfmann beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4. The ratio remains 2-1, with Jarry in the lead.

As per BetMGM, the odds of Nicolas Jarry winning this match is -200, and of Yannick Hanfmann is +155. Jarry is the favorite to win. The match will stream live online on Tennis TV. For the American audience, it will be streamed on Tennis Channel and Sky Sports for the British viewers. The weather in Rio is slightly on the warmer side. The temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius, with a wind speed of 3 km/h and 82% humidity. It is sweltering heat in which both of them will play. There is no chance of rainfall and it promises to be a great match.