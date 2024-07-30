Nick Kyrgios’ ‘Cold’ Revelation Leaves Patrick Mouratoglou in Splits Ahead of UTS Tour Reunion in New York City

Nick Kyrgios recently made a surprising admission about his approach to tennis that left coach Patrick Mouratoglou and fellow player Alexander Bublik in stitches. During a candid conversation, Kyrgios revealed that up until the 2022 season, he had never done a warm up before a match, preferring to come onto the court ‘cold’.

This revelation, while amusing to Mouratoglou and Bublik, attracted criticism from lot of fans who slammed Kyrgios for his lack of dedication to the sport.

Kyrgios’ revelation quickly went viral. While some found his honesty refreshing and entertaining, many fans expressed their frustration and disappointment.

The Aussie’s casual approach is believed to be the reason why he has struggled to win Grand Slam titles and has only a handful of ATP titles to his name.

Critics argued that Kyrgios’ immense talent is being wasted due to his lack of commitment and rigorous preparation, suggesting that a more professional approach would benefit him more.

Despite the controversy surrounding his training habits, Kyrgios is set to make a much-anticipated return to tennis at the UTS Tour in New York City this year. He will compete in a men’s singles quarter-final match against the Norwegian tennis star, Casper Ruud.

Kyrgios’ presence at the UTS Tour is not just about his performance but also about the excitement and entertainment he brings to the sport. his participation is expected to be a major draw. His flamboyant style and on-court antics make him a box office star.

The UTS Tour has Mouratoglou as its founder and the Frenchman is fond of Kyrgios, as they share a friendly bond with each other. So he realises the Wimbledon 2022 finalist’s star power and would hope that he is fully fit and ready to take the tournament by storm and turn his fortunes around too.