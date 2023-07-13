Nick Kyrgios Opens Up on What Made Him Lose to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2022

Tennis force Novak Djokovic has silenced his critics over the years. The manner in which he has gone about his job at the Grand Slams is extra-ordinary. At the age of 36, he is giving the younger generation a tough time to settle.

Recently, the talented Nick Kyrgios spoke on the Wimbledon 2022 loss he suffered against Djokovic. The Australian mentioned the mental strength that the Serb has is simply unmatched by any player.

Novak Djokovic Has Lethal Mental Attributes

Nick spoke on how he maintains his composure during intense moments. Usually, during such moments, most of the players would feel nervous. The experience Novak has at this point in his career is what separates him from the rest of the players.

Speaking on Djokovic, Kyrgios stated,

“He’s played in I have no idea how many Slam finals, probably like 30, 40. I’m a kid from Canberra. I’m not supposed to be here. But I’m here. He’s so mentally in tune with everything. His composure in certain moments where another player would have started to panic, he didn’t show me. He’s calmer. You can’t rush him. He’s more patient. You can’t teach that. It comes from experience.”

Kyrgios reached his first ever final of a Grand Slam last year at Wimbledon where he had the toughest task in tennis currently, beating Novak Djokovic. The match began on a positive note for him, winning the opening set.

Soon after, the Serb stepped up the ante and claimed the next two sets without much of a hassle and although Kyrgios stretched him to a tiebreaker, he fell short. In the end, Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to lift his seventh title.

Stage Is Set for the Showdown

Focusing on Wimbledon 2023, the stage is set with the final four ready to battle it out for a place in the final. In the first match, Novak Djokovic will be taking on Jannik Sinner. The two had played each other in the quarterfinal last season in a five-set epic thriller. The Serb prevailed in the end but not before a real scare, winning 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

In the other half, Carlos Alcaraz will be taking on Daniil Medvedev, and had met back in 2021 at the grass Major. It was a one-sided match with the Russian winning comfortably, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. However it is safe to say that was a different Alcaraz than the one we are seeing now. In fact, when the two had met earlier this year at Indian Wells, it was the Spaniard who won and in comfortable fashion, 6-3, 6-2.