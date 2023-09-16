Novak Djokovic “Best Athlete on Earth Right Now”, Claims Former American Grand Slam Winner

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic won an unprecedented 24th men’s Grand Slam title with his win at the US Open, virtually putting an end to the GOAT debate. The Serbian now leads with 24 Grand Slam titles, compared to Rafael Nadal’s 22 and Roger Federer’s 20. Andy Roddick is one of the many high-profile fans of Novak Djokovic. Roddick, who was once Djokovic’s nemesis, has been full of praise for the Serbian in recent times and has hailed Djokovic as the best athlete in the world at the moment.

Advertisement

This is a huge compliment for Novak Djokovic from Andy Roddick as in the realm of sports, there are athletes who have showcased exceptional fitness, longevity, and skill across disciplines. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Tom Brady, among others, have established themselves as icons of their respective sports. The American believes that Djokovic is right up there with them and his future success will depend on his motivation and his body.

Novak Djokovic better than Roger Federer: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick has often referred Roger Federer as the GOAT of tennis and was always of the opinion that the Swiss superstar was the greatest player of all time. However, recently the American is leaning towards Novak Djokovic. Andy Roddick has posted on his social media about Djokovic being his favorite player.

Advertisement

In his column for Betway, Roddick effusively praised Djokovic, acknowledging his place in the annals of tennis history. The former World No.1 said that Djokovic is the best athlete in the world and he would never bet against him in any format or on any surface. Roddick hailed Djokovic as the most reliable player tennis has ever seen. The American believes that Djokovic’s future in tennis will be decided by his motivation towards the game and how his body responds to it.

“The dominance of Novak and the way that he’s able to win this consistently is just absurd. He’s probably the most reliable player that we’ve ever had in the game. I wouldn’t bet against him on any given day, on any surface, in any format. It will come down to the matrix between what his motivation is and what his body’s telling him. It’s not even close to hyperbolic to say that he’s the best athlete on earth right now.”

Andy Roddick has often stated that this older version of Novak Djokovic is better than his younger version. Such words of admiration from a former rival speak volumes about Djokovic’s evolution as a player and his impact on the sport.

When Roddick slammed Djokovic for being unfit

In Djokovic’s earlier years, Andy Roddick often got the better of him on the court. Their clashes were marked by intense competition, with one particularly heated encounter leading to a locker room altercation. Roddick thought Djokovic was taking too many time-outs and questioned his physical fitness, with one such instance being in the Australian Open 2009 quarterfinals. However, in recent years, Djokovic has not only silenced his critics but also earned the admiration of his former rivals.

Andy Roddick’s shift in perspective underscores Djokovic’s capacity to inspire and silence doubters. Djokovic’s journey from his early years of adversity to his current standing as one of tennis’ all-time greats serves as an inspiration to players all around the world.