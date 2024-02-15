Novak Djokovic Has One Infamous Record Related to Roger Federer That Puts Serb’s GOAT ‘Tag’ in Question

It is pretty easy to label Novak Djokovic as the GOAT of tennis despite the bountiful contributions of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to the sport. That is because he is a 24-time Grand Slam winner, more than anyone else in the history of the sport. However, several factors come into account that would justify the GOAT tag. One such factor would be playing the game ruthlessly and consistently without any injury breaks.

Advertisement

Although it could sound harsh, Novak Djokovic has been injured mid-match many times. He has retired hurt more number of times than Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal. The latter is even considered to be more injury-prone, currently out due to his hip micro tear. Now, that is a stain on the otherwise unblemished record of Djokovic, well-deserving to be a GOAT. At the same time, it is also an unwanted record on Djokovic’s part.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic is also one of the rare tennis players to have retired hurt from all four Grand Slams. At the 2019 US Open, Djokovic was playing his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka in Flushing Meadows, New York. With two sets down, Djokovic retired mid-match. Two years before that, Djokovic had retired mid-match once again during his Quarter-Final encounter against Tomas Berdych. Berdych was ahead by 7-6, 2-0 when he got a walkover.

Long before that at the 2009 Australian Open, Djokovic retired hurt during a match against Andy Roddick. Djokovic played four sets in that match, with the score being 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 2-6, 1-2. This is when Djokovic couldn’t continue anymore due to excessive heat. Roddick, being the funny person he is, took that opportune moment to poke fun at Djkokovic’s fitness after the match. For this 2009 Australian Open pull-out, ESPN commentator Mary Joe Fernandez criticized the Serb, as did Roger Federer.

At the 2006 Roland Garros, Djokovic retired hurt while playing Rafael Nadal, when the score was 6-4, 6-4 on Nadal’s side.

Novak Djokovic’s tendency of getting injured very frequently and calling physios mid-match was a very common occurrence once. It even sowed the seeds of rivalry between Roger Federer and him during the 2006 Davis Cup. This is when Djokovic was calling his physio mid-match frequently until Federer finally lost his temper. Federer was even assured of his doubt when he saw Djokovic up close against his Swiss teammate Wawrinka. This led him to make some harsh comments about the Serb in the press conference.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic has come a long way from there and Rafael Nadal agrees

Novak Djokovic has truly come a long way from being injured all the time. Today, he is aged 36 and competing against some of the fittest, youngest tennis stars of all time. He may have lost the Australian Open 2024 semi-final against Jannik Sinner, but Djokovic won 3 of the 4 Grand Slams last year and was runners-up at the Wimbledon. What’s unbelievable is that he is not only matching but also able to overcome the agility, strength, speed, stamina, and power of players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, etc.

Many still believe, including off late, Rafael Nadal himself that Novak Djokovic is still the GOAT and that he will continue to win more Grand Slams. The 2024 Australian Open loss, a rarity for the Serbian GOAT, won’t affect him much, and it’s an aberration in his long and illustrious career which is yet to end. For the sake of tennis fans around the world, let’s hope that’s true.