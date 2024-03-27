‘Showman’ At 37, Gael Monfils Wins Hearts After Losing One of The Best Points of His Career to Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Open 2024

The Carlos Alcaraz-Gael Monfils encounter lived up to all expectations and was one entertaining battle. Even though Alcaraz clinched a spot in the fourth round of the battle by securing a 6-2, 6-4 win, the Frenchman entertained fans with his showmanship. Known for being one of the most entertaining players on tour, the 37-year-old put his athleticism on display as he was involved in the best rally of the Miami Open 2024.

During the sixth game of the second set, Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils were part of a 12-shot rally. In this rally, both superstars showcased their true skills with a variety of shots – drop shots, volleys, backhands, and forehands – being used. Both the Europeans used the full lengths of the court and put their incredible movement to show. Ultimately, Alcaraz won the point and Monfils was left smiling.

Apart from the thousands present at Hard Rock Stadium, the entire social media was also left in awe. As soon as the clip of the rally went viral on the internet, X (formerly “Twitter”) and Reddit users couldn’t stop gushing over the skillset that both players displayed.

Who will Carlos Alcaraz play against in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2024?

Carlos Alcaraz’s victory over Gael Monfils played a vital role in increasing the Spaniard’s momentum. Alcaraz breezed past Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday evening to qualify for the quarterfinals. It was an impressive win, more so since Musetti went past American hopeful, Ben Shelton in the Round of 32.

Carlos Alcaraz will now play Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, which is expected to take place on Thursday. Interestingly, in their last clash, which was in the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters in 2023, Dimitrov had beaten Alcaraz. This makes it a mouth-watering clash despite Alcaraz returning to top form.