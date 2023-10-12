Novak Djokovic Names Biggest British Threat For Serbia In Davis Cup Clash And It Is Not Andy Murray

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men’s final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic opened up about a wide range of issues in his latest interview with Sportal. The Serbian star admitted that he was excited for the Davis Cup finals as well, as Djokovic targets glory with his national team. Serbia have been drawn against the Great Britain in the Davis Cup and tennis world is excited about the prospect of seeing Andy Murray face off against Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

However, Novak Djokovic has mentioned that he does not consider Andy Murray as Team GB’s biggest threat. The Serbian singled out Dan Evans as a potential danger to Serbia’s chances and heaped praise on the Brit. This praise from Djokovic might be the biggest complement of Evans’ young career yet.

Novak Djokovic acknowledges Dan Evans’ rise

As Serbia prepares to face Great Britain in the Davis Cup quarter-finals, Novak Djokovic has singled out Dan Evans. The world number one has stated that winning the team event is his “biggest desire” for the season. In his interview, Djokovic said that he believes Evans is dangerous in both singles and doubles after witnessing the 33-year-old partner up with Neal Skupski to overcome France in the recent group round.

Advertisement

“They are a complete team, they have four top singles players, while one of them, Evans, is extremely good in doubles as well. I saw that he played continuously and that he was the choice of their coach in combination with Skupski. They are very difficult and I hope that we will be able to win after the singles.”

The Davis Cup Finals match up between Serbia and Great Britain will take place on November 23. However, the eyes of the tennis world are set on Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who are set to reignite an old rivalry. Although, Andy Murray has had a topsy-turvy season in 2023 and will hope to take the Great Britain team to Davis Cup glory.

Dan Evans ranking and 2023 season so far

As for Dan Evans, he is ranked 33rd in the world at present. He lost recently to Carlos Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters. Evans has struggled in 2023 by winning 17 out of his 40 singles match.

But Dan Evans has faced Novak Djokovic only once in his career so far and got the better of him on that occasion. Evans defeated Djokovic in straight sets when the duo faced off at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021. As the Davis Cup showdown between Serbia and Great Britain comes closer, the nerves in both the teams’ players will play a part. Djokovic and Serbia will go in as the favorites but the British team consisting of Andy Murray and Dan Evans are more than capable of causing an upset.